Season Four of Netflix’s ‘You’ To Premiere Earlier Than Expected

Linnea Butler November 24th, 2022 – 6:29 PM

According to Deadline, the fourth season of the hit Netflix thriller You will be released one day earlier than announced prior. Earlier today, Netflix announced that the first half of the split-season will now premiere on Thursday, February 9. The second part will debut exactly one month later, on Thursday, March 9.

You was renewed for a fourth season on October 13th of 2021.The American psychological thriller series is based on the books by Caroline Kepnes (for You and Only You,Providence), with the first episode airing on September 9, 2018. For the fourth season, Sera Gamble (The Magicians) will be returning as showrunner.

At the end of season three, Gamble told TVLine that “every season of the show is new place, a new conversation about love with a lowercase L.” In terms of the future of the show, the showrunner exclaimed that she “would be excited to do a European season. I think that would be so fun. One of the questions we always ask on this show is, What pool of privileged douchebags do we want to throw Joe into next? And there are a lot of untapped pools around the world, if you just leave the borders of the United States.”

Season three ended with Joe leaving Paris in search of Marienne Bellamy, played by Tati Gabrielle (Kaleidoscope). Now Joe Goldberg, played by Penn Badgley (Gossip Girl) is on the move. Season four is set in London, following Joe as he takes on a new pseudonym: Professor Jonathan Moore.

In season four, Badgley is joined by Charlotte Richie (Call The Midwife, Ghosts) and Lukas Gage (The White Lotus.) Other notable cast members include Tilly Keeper (EastEnders), Amy Leigh Hickman (Safe), and Ed Speelers (Downton Abbey).

Fans can watch all three seasons of You on Netflix. Both season one and two are ten episodes long, but the length of season four has not yet been confirmed.