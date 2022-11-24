‘Simone Biles Called It the Twisties’ – 18-Year-Old Coco Gauff’s Apt Gymnastics Reference During a Horrendous Slump in Her Tennis Career Back in 2021

Coco Gauff, the 18-year-old American tennis professional, is one of those players who are shouldering the responsibility of maintaining the standard of tennis. She claimed fame pretty quickly. Since Serena Williams’ retirement, people are hoping for her to fill the void. However, rise and fall are a part of the sport. Therefore, she also faced some rough patches.

Last year, while still in the establishment phase, Gauff went through a seemingly unescapable situation. She felt like there was no way out and her mental health took a hit. Here’s what happened.

How Coco Gauff discovered the root of a problematic situation

While in an interview, Gauff shared how she experienced a dip in the quality of her serves and opened up about its effect on her mind. “I definitely would say it was more of a mental issue when I had those double-fault problems,” she confessed.

“I was in practice making like 40 serves in a row, then I would get to the match and not be able to make one. It was definitely a mental issue,” added the 2022 French Open runner-up.

Thereafter, she concluded. “Simone Biles called it the twisties. Obviously, in tennis, we won’t get hurt from double-faulting like with the twisties in gymnastics. I think that’s what I had on the serve.”

Gauff has a quality of leaving the pain and frustration of her loss behind. Of course, it’s difficult for her as well. Even so, showing strength, she moves past it and focuses on new records. For example, she recovered pretty quickly from her heartbreaking French Open finals defeat. Also, she dealt bravely with the backlash her early dismissal from Wimbledon brought her.

Gauff added records under her name this season

The American, who claimed the headlines for the first time by defeating the seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams, has had a great year. She at first, without dropping any set, made up to the finals of Roland Garros. Thus becoming the youngest Majors finalist since Maria Sharapova in 2004.

Thereafter, with the help of her multiple quarterfinal run in the American swing, she marked her name on yet another record of the five-time Grand Slam champion. Gauff became the youngest after Sharapova to qualify for the WTA Finals. She secured a seat in both singles and doubles categories of the Texas-based tournament.