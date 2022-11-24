Simu Liu Criticized Quentin Tarantino Over His Recent Comments About Marvel

“I don’t love them,” Quentin said on the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast. “My only axe to grind against them is they’re the only things that seem to be made.”
“Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters,” he continued. “But they’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star, or Thor is the star.”
Tarantino isn’t the only high-profile director to criticize Marvel — remember when Martin Scorsese said in 2019 that the movies were “not cinema”?
Well, on Twitter, Simu took the moment as an opportunity to call out both Tarantino and Scorsese for their comments. “If the only gatekeepers to movie stardom came from Tarantino and Scorsese, I would never have had the opportunity to lead a $400 million plus movie,” he began.
“I am in awe of their filmmaking genius. They are transcendent auteurs. But they don’t get to point their nose at me or anyone.”
“No movie studio is or ever will be perfect. But I’m proud to work with one that has made sustained efforts to improve diversity onscreen by creating heroes that empower and inspire people of all communities everywhere,” he continued.
Then, likely referring to Tarantino’s most recent movie — Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — he added, “I loved the ‘Golden Age’ too…but it was white as hell.”
And he sent a follow-up tweet saying that he was “bracing for loser internet trolls.”
