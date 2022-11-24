SK Telecom Launches Social Metaverse Platform ‘Ifland’ Globally – NFTgators

Quick take:

SK Telecom has announced the global launch of ‘ifland’.

The company said it is simultaneously rolling out its social metaverse platform in 49 countries and regions.

The global version of the platform is offered in English, Chinese (both traditional and simplified) and Japanese.

SK Telecom has launched its metaverse platform ‘ifland’ globally. The company announced it is simultaneously launching the platform in 49 countries and regions.

The metaverse is a #d virtual space where people interact immersively through gaming, trade and other experiential events. In ifland’s case, users will be able to enjoy culture-themed content including cultural events, concerts and more in the metaverse.

SK Telecom will leverage the rich K-Culture content in collaboration with overseas partners to create unique experiences for the global market. The company wants to make ifland the leading social metaverse platform in the world.

The platform will be accessible via both iOS and Android platforms, with the current ifland app also set to be updated to the new global version. According to the announcement, the app is geo-synchronised, meaning it will activate the Korean version when accessed from south Korea and the global version when accessed from overseas.

The company plans to accelerate worldwide user onboarding by partnering with global telecommunication companies.

SK Telecom is already working with leading telcos in each target region after partnering with e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, and Singtel in South East Asia.

The company last week also announced a strategic partnership with Japan’s largest telecommunications company NTT Docomo to co-develop content and other services that advance their metaverse offerings.

SK Telecom will develop customised content for each region and offer promotion services for metaverse-related events and businesses.

SK has also partnered with global educational institutions and fashion companies to further its campaign.

Earlier this month, it signed a memorandum of understanding with Thailand’s Bansomdejchaopraya Rajabhat University (BSRU) and Korea’s Dong-ah Institute of Media and Arts (DIMA). It also signed a partnership with Copenhagen-based fashion company Birger Christensen. The company wants to recreate a global metaverse campus inside ifland.

SK Telecom is a great example of Korea’s commitment to investing in the metaverse, the Sk government pledged $186.7 million to accelerate the adoption of metaverse technologies in the country.

Most of its technology and entertainment companies including Netmarble and Cube Ent have also teamed up with leading web3 companies on various blockchain-based projects.

