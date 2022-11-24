Smith, the face of Yellowstone wolf recovery, is retiring

Flying over Yellowstone National Park on Tuesday morning, his last morning on the job before retirement, Doug Smith looked down at a sight that’s becoming more and more familiar: 10 wolves, members of the Wapiti Lake Pack, dining on a bison that they hadn’t killed.
Wolves primarily prey on elk. But as elk populations have declined, Smith, the longtime director of the Yellowstone Wolf Project and its foremost expert on the large, controversial canines, said they’ve turned to bison as another food source. Typically that means eating buffalo that die in other ways, like being stabbed by another horny bull during the rut.
Wolves aren’t bringing bison populations down, Smith said. Rather, they’re benefiting from Yellowstone bison’s rebound from roughly 500 animals in 1994 to nearly 4,000 today.
And while they’re not awesome buffalo hunters, Smith said, wolves are getting better.
“They are learning how to kill them,” said Smith, 62. “It’s a slow process, and they’re much less successful than they are with elk, but they are getting that meat.”
For the past 28 years Smith has been nothing if not a consummate gatherer and consumer of data on Yellowstone’s wolf packs. So, it was fitting that, on his last day in the office before formally retiring Saturday, Smith again witnessed one of the trends he’s spent years documenting in Yellowstone’s wolf packs: the slow and steady addition of bison to the hungry carnivores’ diets.
That’s the sort of observation that Smith would say is possible only in a laboratory like Yellowstone, one of the few places in the world where wolves roam mostly free of human-caused mortality. That’s changed in recent years, like in 2021 when Montana authorized aggressive wolf hunts that destabilized Yellowstone wolves’ infamous social dynamics. But the largely uninterrupted span of 27 years from 1995, when wolves were reintroduced, to the present has allowed researchers an unparalleled look into how wolves act when they aren’t hunted for sport or killed for attacking livestock or other reasons. Smith has helmed most of that work.
“What we learned is what wolf populations look like when they have no human-caused mortality,” Smith said.
To outsiders, that body of research is unparalleled.
“His legacy, I don’t know if it’s so much one piece of work as it is the accumulated information he’s pulled out of the 25-plus years of work there,” said Franz Camenzind. He became executive director of the Jackson Hole Conservation Alliance in 1996, two years after Smith took his first job with Yellowstone in preparation for the reintroduction. “It’s that whole basket of information that really gives us a look at how wolves function and if they need to be managed at all.”
But deciding how to manage wolves — not whether to manage them — is the name of the game in the Mountain West, including in Yellowstone, where officials like Smith have struggled with decisions about whether to haze them away from the roads and people to protect them from hunting outside the park. Anti-wolf sentiment remains strong in the Mountain West. Some people like Lynn Madsen, who spent a quarter of a century guiding out of the Hawks Rest camp south of Yellowstone, aren’t all that sad to see Smith go.
“These guys have made a career out of something that should’ve never happened,” Madsen said. “Doug Smith for one, has made a career out of the wolves at our expense: The hunters’ expense and taxpayers’ expense.”
Madsen’s discontent is underpinned by a long-standing feeling that the wolves reintroduced aren’t native to the Rocky Mountains — and that reintroduction should never have happened in the first place.
But he conceded that Smith was actually a “pretty good guy.
“Doug at least would talk to you and was half decent,” Madsen said.
People who love Yellowstone’s wolves feel similarly — at least about Smith’s willingness to talk with people. Rick McIntyre worked for Smith, who helmed the Yellowstone Wolf Project, from 1998 to 2018. Now, McIntyre is one of the most well-known wolf watchers in Yellowstone. He said Smith’s contributions were as much as about the scientific publications he authored, some 100 or so articles, as they were the books the Yellowstone Wolf Project put out under his leadership that were more accessible for everyday people.
But McIntyre said one of the most important things Smith did was give employees the ability to share what they’d learned with the public, something they did in the park and out. Under Smith’s leadership, staff was “encouraged to work with the public, give talks to the public, help people see the wolves,” McIntyre said.
“We interact with the public to a far, far greater degree than any other national park I’ve been in,” he said. “I would attribute much of that to Doug’s attitude about understanding the importance of that.”
That helped the Lamar Valley become one of the best places to watch wolves in the world, allowing wildlife guiding businesses like Jackson Hole EcoTour Adventures to flourish but also drawing huge crowds to the Lamar.
“We’re excited that he’s retiring, we’re excited that he’s going to get some time away from work, but his loss will be immeasurable in terms of what he’s done for Yellowstone National Park,” said Tenley Thompson, EcoTour’s general manager. “For his gentle and thoughtful and always open-minded approach to make sure he was doing what’s in the best interest of everyone: Wolves, tourism and visitors.”
Smith, for his part, said one of the best things going for wolves is that Yellowstone has become a “cash cow.”
“It’s the money maker,” Smith said. “Don’t blow that. That’s the best thing going for wolves.”
But one of the biggest threats he sees is misinformation.
“That leads to just intolerance,” Smith said.
He feels that attention on the wolves is ultimately a boon.
This fall he advocated for Montana to reinstate quotas on the number of wolves hunters could take in areas just north of Yellowstone. During the 2021 hunting season, all but one of the park’s nine packs lost wolves to hunters’ rifles or traps, upending the two-plus decades the wolves had been largely free from human-caused mortality. About 20 Yellowstone wolves were killed by rifle or snare. Roughly 100 canines were thought to live in the park. Smith, supported by Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly, successfully lobbied the Montana Fish and Wildlife commission to lower a cap on the number of Yellowstone-area wolves that could be killed in the 2022-23 hunting season. Commissioners dropped it from 10 to six. About 100 people spoke in favor of doing so.
In the wake of the hunt, which Smith said killed 18% of the wolves in Yellowstone, environmental groups petitioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to re-list wolves in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem as endangered.
They currently have federal protection everywhere else in the Lower 48.
“I’m an idealist. I would like wolves protected everywhere. You can’t do it. Not realistic. Ain’t going to happen,” Smith said. “Argue for that and it’s a brick wall. I get that. So what do you do? Compromise.”
That, Smith said, means that some hunting has to be allowed. And he feels compromise is what Yellowstone got when it lobbied the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission this fall. Some hunting, Smith said, is necessary for “ social tolerance” of wolves. But he didn’t say one way or another whether he supported the recent petition to re-list wolves.
“I’m at work still till the end of the day,” Smith said Tuesday.
But, the wolf researcher who’s been the face of Yellowstone’s wolf program more or less since the emotion-inspiring animals were reintroduced, will soon be able to speak freely.
The five books and over 100 scientific articles he’s written have all had to be reviewed by the U.S. government.
Now he’s looking forward to being free of that burden.
“Writing now is a good way to give these things I worked on a voice,” Smith said. “Writing now from my own perspective, and not the government’s, is one thing I’m going to work on.”
Source link