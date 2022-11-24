State pensioners may be eligible for extra £370 a month

“You’ll get a letter about whether or not you’ll get Attendance Allowance, how much, and from what date. If you’re not happy with the decision, you can appeal.”

Age UK also broke down specifically what state pensioners need to include in the form when applying for the DWP benefit.

These include describing any accidents or falls in detail, explaining the effects of all disabilities and health conditions, and how they interact with each other.

On top of this, applicants are encouraged to outline things that they struggle to do unaided, even if they have ways of getting around it.