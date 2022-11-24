Strictly’s Mollie King inundated with support after sharing new pics

Mollie King and her fiance Stuart Broad have announced the arrival of their daughter, Annabella Broad, the couple’s first child together.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant announced the news of their new addition on social media this evening, just weeks on from going on maternity leave from her job at Radio One.

Mollie was inundated with congratulatory messages from her legion of famous pals and fans who took to the comment section to gush over the new arrival.

The mum-of-one took the opportunity to share a series of heartwarming photos with her baby, as she sweetly kissed Annabella, who sported an all-in-one.

Mollie captioned the post: “Welcome to the world Annabella Broad. We have never been so in love.”

Celebrity pals penned sweet messages to the former Saturday’s singer, as Zoe Ball commented: “Congratulations! Ahhh there’s no love like it.”

“YEAAAAH [love-heart eyes emoji,” Mollie’s Radio 1 colleague Clara Amfo commented underneath the star’s announcement.

Louise Redknapp shared heart emojis while Gemma Atkinson penned: “Ahhh Mollie!!! Congratulations.”

Strictly star Karen Hauer gushed: “Congratulations.”

Jamie Redknapp added: “Congratulations.”