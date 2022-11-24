‘Stupidity’: Driver explains how his car collided with Green Line train





The man behind the wheel of a car that collided with an MBTA Green Line train says “stupidity” was the cause of the crash on Commonwealth Avenue that led to service disruptions. An MBTA spokesperson told NewsCenter 5 that the car collided with an outbound Green Line B Branch trolley near the Boston University Bridge at about 3 p.m. Wednesday.Video from Sky5 shows the driver’s side of the car, a blue Maserati sedan, wedged against the front of the Green Line train.MBTA Transit Police Supt. Richard Sullivan and the MBTA spokesperson both told NewsCenter 5 that no injuries were reported in the crash.Both doors on the passengers’ side of the Maserati were open by the time Sky5 arrived at the scene.The driver of the Maserati told NewsCenter 5’s John Atwater that he and his wife had come from Connecticut to pick their son up from Boston University. The three of them were traveling to a relative’s house in Randolph for Thanksgiving when the crash happened.According to the driver, he took a wrong turn and the crash happened “fast and quick.””There’s nothing much to say. Stupidity. I was making a left turn, didn’t see the train,” he said. “But we’re all safe. We’re healthy. Happy Thanksgiving everybody! We’ve got the turkey in the trunk. We’re going to have fun!”There are road signs on the bridge that signify left turns are not allowed.Because the driver’s side of the car was pinned against the trolley, the three of them had to escape the vehicle through the passenger’s side. They were able to get all of their belongings out of the car, including their Thanksgiving turkey.The Maserati has been towed away from the scene and it had substantial damage on the driver’s side doors.The train involved in the crash is one of the MBTA’s new Green Line cars. It is unclear how many people on the train at the time of the collision.”It was a pretty good jolt,” said Jason Ferguson, who was on the train when the crash happened. “(Their car) is totaled. They’re definitely going to need a new car, and a train can’t stop on a dime.”MBTA crews were seen inspecting the Green Line train for damage after the Maserati had been towed away from the scene.Several Transit Police Department cruisers and a Boston Fire Department engine were spotted at the scene.A traffic light was also knocked down as a result of the crash.The MBTA said B Branch service between Kenmore Square and Packard’s Corner was suspended for approximately two hours and advised riders to use the Route 57 bus as an alternative travel option.The transit authority tweeted shortly after 5:15 p.m. that B Branch service has been restored.As of late Wednesday night, transit police were continuing to work on the accident report connected to the crash.

