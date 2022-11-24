Sylvia June Ferguson – Intermountain Catholic

Friday, Nov. 25, 2022

April 21, 1928 ~ July 7, 2022

Sylvia June Ferguson passed away on July 7, 2022. She was the only child of Mason G. and Michalina Teresa Majchrowiez. Sylvia was born in Chicago, Illinois and attended Alvernia High School and continued her education at De Paul University. Following her graduation, she went to work for GE in California. After this, she taught school in Canada.

Sylvia enjoyed genealogy research and traced family roots not only for herself but for friends.

She was “a birder” and was especially fond of Tracy Aviary. She liked opera and would often travel to Logan for productions. She also liked attending the Utah Symphony rehearsal practices.

Sylvia resided in West Valley City, where she was an active member of Sts. Peter and Paul Parish. She is survived by her cousins, Michael and Susan Majchrowiez, Katie Majchrowiez and Linda Galonwitch. Her Salt Lake City friends included Brandi, and Glenn and Tammy Stastny.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents and by her “favorite” cousin Florence Warder.

Special thanks to Salt Lake County Aging Services for their assistance with doctor appointments and for transportation aid. Also, thanks to Amber and other resident friends of Victoria Woods Senior Apartments.