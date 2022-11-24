Techstars: Web3 Accelerator Program for Startups

Deadline: 1-Feb-23

Techstars is accepting applications for the Web3 Accelerator Program that works with entrepreneurs building in web3 and enabling the next wave of growth in the decentralized internet and in tokenized economies.

Techstars invest in and accelerate founders enabling the onboarding and engagement of the first one billion users of web3.

Where they see DeFi, NFTs, metaverse, gaming, creator economy and blockchain infrastructure propositions playing a big role, they know there’s a lot more taking shape – including interoperability layers, investment utilities, DAO tooling, digital identity and more.

Techstars accelerators have one goal: to help entrepreneurs succeed. During each three-month program, they surround companies with the best mentors and an unrivaled network of corporate partners, investors, and alumni. they provide funding and fundraising opportunities, workshops and curated resources, not to mention countless moments where you can learn from your peers. It’s a proven model that’s helped build thousands of successful companies, all over the world.

Benefits

Access to Techstars resources for life;

Acceleration in a 90-day Techstars mentorship-driven accelerator program with personal mentorship and office space;

Lifetime access to the Techstars worldwide network of entrepreneurs, including more than 10,000 mentors, 10,000 investors, 1,600 alumni companies, and over 200 staff members;

Access to over $400k of cash equivalent hosting, accounting, and legal support—plus other credits and perks worth more than $5M;

Demo Day exposure and other investor connections.

Funding Information

Upon acceptance to a Techstars Accelerator, Techstars contributes $20,000, which is commonly used as a stipend to support living expenses during the program, and in return receives 6% equity of the company (on a fully diluted basis, issued as common stock) until the company raises a priced equity financing of US $250,000 or more (a “Qualified Financing”).

However, if a company conducts a Network Launch using distributed ledger technology (i.e. a blockchain initial coin offering, token event, etc.), then Techstars will also receive 6% of the Token Reserve (i.e. the tokens “held back” for the founders and the company at Network Launch). In addition, all accepted companies are offered a $100,000 convertible note.

Eligibility Criteria

The primary language that they use in verbal and written communications during all accelerator programs—in every country—is English.

For more information, visit https://www.techstars.com/accelerators/web3