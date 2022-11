Former tennis pro Lindsay Davenport wants to net some rental income. Her palatial Orange County, CA, home is available for $27,500 per month.

Located on Emerald Bay—a gated community in Laguna Beach—this pretty abode sits right above the water, offering ocean-blue views for miles. Davenport purchased the place in 1997 for just over $2 million.

With five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and nearly 5,000 square feet of living space, this luxe rental will wink at anyone who needs a quiet coastal getaway.

The home sits on one of the quieter blocks in the neighborhood. Realtor.com

An open floor plan and lofty ceilings offer a roomy vibe. Realtor.com

Even the den has gorgeous views. Realtor.com

Stone counters and wood floors are chic and modern. Realtor.com

This home has everything a tenant could ever need, including an office, dining room, bonus room, and a breakfast nook. There’s also loads of parking, with a three-car garage and three spaces in the driveway.

Alas, there is no tennis court on the property to practice those groundstrokes. For on-court fun—or a dip in the pool—the new renter can head over to the neighborhood facilities, which include tennis courts and a place to play pickleball (the country’s hottest new sport, if you haven’t heard).

In the chic kitchen, a six-burner stove and double oven make it easy to serve a hungry crowd.

The primary suite is on the main level and has a massive walk-in closet, fireplace, huge shower, and soaking tub.

You can step out back for a cup of coffee. Realtor.com

Got sore muscles from your doubles match? Soak here! Realtor.com

Enjoy a closet that could almost be another bedroom. Realtor.com

Davenport—a California native—was ranked number one in the world, won 93 career titles (including six majors), and earned a gold medal at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

She also owns a three-bedroom home, near Sarasota, FL, worth over $4 million.

Davenport has dabbled in coaching, working most recently with the American tennis player Madison Keys. She also serves as an analyst for the Tennis Channel.

Randy White contributed to this report.

