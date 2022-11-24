Tennis Australia launches start-up program to drive tech at Australian Open

Tennis Australia has launched an accelerator program for tech start-ups in a bid to introduce technological innovations at the Australian Open.

The new incubator, AO Startups, is part of a multi-year partnership between Tennis Australia’s venture capital fund, Wildcard Ventures, and capital market firm Techstars.

AO StartUps will provide emerging technology companies with the chance to test their business models and directly access proprietary intel at the Grand Slam event, with successful companies also securing valuable brand exposure.

In order to improve the athlete experience, the program is on the lookout for start-ups that can assist in coaching, performance analysis and injury prevention.

To augment event experience, start-ups that can improve stadium tech, media, e-sports, climate action and paddle tennis are welcome to participate as well.

AO StartUps is calling for early-stage tech companies to make their case by December 14 for admission into the Australian Open in 2023.

“Shaping the trajectory of innovation”

Tennis Australia’s head of innovation Dr Machar Reid said: “Our partnership with Techstars reinforced just how important the entrepreneurs and early-stage tech community can be in shaping the trajectory of innovation,”

“AO Startups is a necessary and natural extension of our desire to do things differently and quickly … with the help of others.

“Artificial intelligence, virtual reality, blockchain technology, sensors and wearables are all playing increasingly critical roles in the way we live our lives.

“This is an opportunity to apply those and other technological advancements to gains for fans, players, coaches and administrators at the Australian Open and throughout international tennis.

“It is an exciting project and we have high hopes to help many startups put their stamp on the sporting world,” he said.