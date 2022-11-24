Tennis Victoria Country Week 2023 announcement

25 November 2022 | Tennis Victoria

Tennis Victoria have been working closely with City of Greater Shepparton regarding the hosting of Tennis Victoria Country Week in 2023.

City of Greater Shepparton Council have advised us that they will not be able to host Country Week in February 2023. The recent floods have taken their toll on the courts, and Council have made the decision that they are unable to do the work, to prepare them for the upcoming event.

Shepparton accommodation providers have already been notified by Council and as a result we understand some players have been informed this morning.

We are working with potential host clubs and councils to ensure we secure a host venue for 2023.

We apologise for the inconvenience this will cause many of our valued Country Week players, especially those that have already booked their accommodation.

We hope to be able to announce soon the location for next years event and we are committed to providing the fantastic event that you all love.