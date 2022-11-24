Thanksgiving Dog Trot collects donations for shelter pets

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The annual Dog Trot at the Capital Hills at Albany Golf Course took place on Thursday. Families brought their four legged friends to get exercise before Thanksgiving dinner.

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, participants brought donations to help shelter pets at the Mohawk Hudson Human Society. Organizers said every donation matters as the cost of pet products continues to increase.

“This year, our non-profits need help,” Andrew Joyce with the Albany County Legislature said. “The humane society needs assistance every year with the amount of shelter animals that they take in, so every little bit helps in terms of donations.”

If you would like to help, a wish list of items is found on the shelter’s website.