The Beatles’ ‘Paperback Writer’ Stopped a Paul Simon Song From Hitting No. 1

The Beatles‘ “Paperback Writer” competed with a song written by Paul Simon on the charts. Subsequently, “Paperback Writer” performed better in the United States. Notably, Simon’s hit was not recorded by Simon & Garfunkel.

1 of Paul Simon’s songs helped a listener get through a divorce

Simon co-wrote “Red Rubber Ball” with Bruce Woodley of The Seekers. A rock band called The Cyrkle recorded the song. During a 2019 interview with Goldmine, The Cyrkle’s Don Dannemann discussed the reaction to the song.

“I hear so often at our concerts’ meet and greet sessions that ‘Red Rubber Ball’ was such a major influence for them at the time,” he said. “I am so pleased to be able to meet these fans and know that I was part of this song that had an influence on them.

“One guy shook my hand, thanked me, and told me that ‘Red Rubber Ball’ got him through his divorce,” he said. “He said, ‘It was such a positive song. I would wake up every morning, play the record and hear, ‘I think it’s going to be all right. Yeah, the worst is over now.’ So, thank you.”