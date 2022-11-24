The Callisto Protocol system requirements – 43% of you lack the GPU

The Callisto Protocol system requirements show that the tides are changing. They’re not quite as scary as the Silent Hill 2 remake since you’ll be able to run the new survival horror game using the most popular graphics card on Steam, but given that very GPU is the minimum, many people are fast approaching the need to upgrade their gaming PC.

The developers at Striking Distance Studios don’t make it clear what settings and frame rate the Callisto Protocol minimum specs target, but it’s usually 30fps at 1080p with options cranked down as low as they’ll go. You don’t need the best gaming PC to pull it off, as it asks for the usual 8GB of RAM, but things get trickier when looking at the graphics card.

To squeeze the base performance out, it demands either an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580. While Striking Distance doesn’t confirm whether it’s the 3GB or 6GB version of the Nvidia GPU, it’s likely the beefier model considering the Radeon RX 580 touts 8GB of memory. Since just 7.39% of Steam users rock a GTX 1060, and even fewer the 6GB version, The Callisto Protocol might be troublesome for a few rigs out there.

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10/11 64-bit Windows 10/11 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5 8400

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Intel Core i7 8700

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM 12GB 16GB GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060

AMD Radeon RX 580 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 1070

AMD Radeon RX 5700 VRAM 8GB 16GB Storage 75GB 75GB – SSD recommended

In fact, according to the Steam Hardware survey in October, just under half of its users will fall short, with around 43.31% owning a graphics card below the minimum. Don’t let that stop you from trying if you own the game, as these are only suggestions, but factor in your parts before purchasing.

Things are a little less demanding on the CPU front, as entry-level processors released over the past five or so years should do you just fine. That said, the Intel Core i5-8400 is a 2.8GHz chip and the AMD Ryzen 5 2600 has a base clock of 3.4GHz, both of which are decidedly more than the 2.3GHz to 2.69GHz CPUs that rule the roost on Steam, so watch out.

Fortunately, the recommended specs don’t ask for too much more, so you should be able to crank those settings, resolutions, and frame rates higher with 16GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 GPU, and an Intel Core i7-8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor.

Take the Callisto Protocol system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run The Callisto Protocol?