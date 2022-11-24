The Handmaid’s Tale axed ‘scripted’ Serena feature for funeral scene

“That’s how she’s trying to position herself. Anyone that watches the show knows that women in Gilead really have no say or power.

“So she’s trying to make a power move in that way. Luckily, when I gave my best pitch, all the powers that be […] were all on board.”

Serena originally stuck to tradition by dressing in funereal black, but viewers with an eye for fabrics may have picked up on the subtle blue tones as she tries to subtly blend in with the Commanders.

Fans who have finished the latest season know the finale ends with a surprising outcome for June and her Gilead foe, but will Serena still have her eye on a promotion to Commander when the series returns for its sixth and final season?

The Handmaid’s Tale seasons 1-5 are available to stream on Hulu in the USA and All4 in the UK.