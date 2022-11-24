The Menu: 10 Horror Movies You Shouldn’t Watch While Eating, According To Reddit

The Menu centers around fine dining and the art (or, as it happens, the decay of the art) therein. Each exquisite dish makes viewers wish they were digging into a hearty meal: in more ways than one, as Anya Taylor-Joy’s Margot discovers as the dinner goes on. Once it’s released outside of theaters, it ought to be enjoyed with some food.





On the other hand, there are the movies on the exact opposite end of the spectrum: audiences who try to eat during these films, packed with everything from gore to vomit to even just horrific noises, will struggle to hold onto their lunches. Which are the biggest tests of a viewer’s cast-iron stomach?

Braindead (1992)

Until the 2013 Evil Dead remake’s climactic chainsaw scene dethroned it, Peter Jackson’s Braindead (Dead Alive to New Zealanders) held the world record for the most fake blood used in a movie production. It’s filled with ridiculous levels of gore, but the most nauseating scene is the one in which the zombifying Vera attempts to host a meal.

“Avoid eating custard while watching,” Redditor Bvaugh advises, and for good reason. The zombies are falling apart as they try to eat, and when Vera’s ear drops into the custard bowl, someone crunches down on it with the rest of her spoonful.

The Lost Boys (1987)

The Lost Boys is not a gross-out movie. But there was one particular scene that had Redditor andreeeeeaaaaaaaaa wishing they hadn’t been sharing the vampires’ dinner order. As David initiates the human Michael into the gang, he hypnotizes him into seeing the noodles and rice he’s eating as squirming worms and maggots, so that when he really does give Michael his own blood to drink, Michael figures it’s another trick and downs the bottle.

Best not to have rice and noodles for dinner with or even after watching this scene. At the very least, it’ll be hard not to check food very closely to make extra sure it’s not moving at all if anyone attempts to eat during one of the darkest teen movies.

The Fly (1986)

Like many of the best David Cronenberg movies, The Fly centers around the fear of being trapped in an irreversibly degrading body, with Dr. Seth Brundle accidentally merging his DNA with that of a fly and rapidly transforming into a giant insect, with all the qualities that that suggests.

In one memorable scene, Seth shows his horrified lover Veronica the changes he’s going through, including vomiting thick corrosive acid onto his food to digest it instead of chewing and swallowing. Redditor nyquill81 attests that it “made [them] gag,” to which vampirebloodgod1991 bemoans, “Tell me about it. It took me several days to work up the courage to eat donuts again after that scene!”

Raw (2016)

Raw is by far the movie mentioned most often to avoid while eating, which is understandable. But funnily enough, it wasn’t just the rampant cannibalism of the title that turned off Redditors like GeekHaven-88 and Particular-Buy-8940 (who braved the movie twice while eating!) to this notorious French film.

Though former vegetarian Justine takes bites out of everyone from her boyfriend to her own sister, it’s the scene that doesn’t involve much meat at all that is quickest to induce vomiting. In addition to flesh, Justine is also compelled to eat her own hair as well, and “the hairball scene” where she coughs and chokes on it had many viewers losing their lunches.

Hostel (2005)

While the film that helped put Eli Roth on the map is held up by its social commentary on Americans’ attitudes toward foreign countries and the way the rich view the lower classes as subhuman and suffering as a thrill, Hostel has always been best known for its graphic scenes of torture.

When Redditor AtlantaBoyz cites “that scene” in Hostel as being the most disgusting, nobody else knows what they mean: there are too many qualified options! TheLucidBard argues that it should be “the eyeball scene,” in which Kana’s eyeball is burnt out and Paxton must amputate the nerve, while JackThomasAus counters that the scene in which Josh’s Achilles tendon is severed should be the winner.

Society (1989)

Society is a decidedly odd little film, satirizing the upper class of Beverly Hills and the concept of “good breeding” that the aristocracy is so fond of. Billy, the son of a wealthy family, not only feels out of place among his peers, but afraid that people are out to get him. He’s right: in this movie, the rich feed off the lower classes quite literally.

As Redditor Full-Pause-5475 points out, viewers may want to skip lunch before watching the infamous “shunting” scene, an uncomfortably long sequence in which all of society’s best people meld together in a disgusting orange orgy of body horror, and to top off the night, devour the poor boy who had been onto them from the start right before Billy’s eyes.

Swallow (2019)

Anyone sensitive to choking, gagging, or the swallowing of non-food items should steer clear of Swallow, because those three things are essentially the entire movie. Due to childhood trauma and the stress of her controlling husband and in-laws, newly pregnant Hunter develops pica, a condition in which a person is compelled to swallow inedible things.

True to her name, Hunter cannot stop herself from finding and swallowing even things that are dangerous to her, requiring her to get surgery to remove them. Redditor just_a_ghost_2 hadn’t even seen the film yet before conclusively deciding that just the concept “makes [them] think [they] wouldn’t be able to eat anything while watching it.”

City of the Living Dead (1980)

Lucio Fulci has directed some of the goriest Italian horror movies ever made, and City of the Living Dead ranks pretty high up there. Redditor StinkingDylan cites it as “the only film which made [them] throw up,” and spurist9116 warns, “Avoid eating during the makeout point scene!”

The scene in question sees Father Thomas’ ghost accost two parking teenagers. The girl, Emily, is frozen in a trance: her eyeballs begin bleeding, and all her organs steadily spill out of her mouth. Though she isn’t actively throwing them up, the expulsion comes with all the requisite retching noises.

Audition (1999)

This gem of Japanese horror is an extremely slow burn. It’ll take a while for its true horror to hit, but when it does, then like Redditor WalkWithElias69, viewers will want to have a barf bag handy. Or perhaps a bowl, if they’re anything like Asami Yamazaki.

If they make it past the scene in which Asami, one of horror’s greatest female villains, feeds her own vomit to her captive previous boyfriend, then they’ve still got the last ten minutes to make it through. When Asami realizes her partner Aoyama loves someone who isn’t her (his son, specifically), she drugs him and tortures him with needles and sharp piano wire in a long and intense scene that tests the nerves of even the most hardened horror fans.

The Human Centipede (2009)

No list about vomit-inducingly gross films would be complete without a mention of this franchise: Redditor Bask82’s comment that it “is not really appetite-inducing” is deceptively mild. While the sequels openly exist only to do as many disgusting things as possible, it’s the original that everyone remembers for its premise.

The first film centers around Dr. Heiter’s semi-successful creation of a “human centipede” by sewing three captives together mouth-to-anus, with the digestive system that that suggests. Redditor PandaMayFire laments that they were “eating pudding the first time [they were] watching it.” Let’s hope it wasn’t chocolate.

