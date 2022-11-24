The most reliable car makers in the UK – Ford, Honda, Toyota and more

Despite this, the Mazda 2 is the second most reliable model with a score of 89.9, followed closely by the Toyota Auris. The full top 10 list includes other staples of British roads including Hyundai, Kia, Peugeot and Toyota.

On the other hand, Jaguar Land Rover’s Range Rover topped the list as being the most unreliable used car. The luxury 4×4 received a reliability score of just 20.2, with the highest repair cost soaring to a staggering £23,890.

Other premium automakers also appear on the list including Porsche, BMW, Bentley and Audi. The Reliability Index found that the more expensive cars could be more likely to break down and potentially cost a lot more to repair when they do.

Some drivers have admitted that financial pressures will affect their driving habits this winter. Around a third of motorists say they are driving less now to keep costs down, with younger drivers particularly affected.