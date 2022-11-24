The Noel Diary 2: Will there be a sequel to the Netflix Christmas movie?

The third new Netflix original Christmas movie of 2022 arrived on Thanksgiving Day. Justin Hartley stars in The Noel Diary, which arrives on the heels of Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet in Falling for Christmas and Aimee Garcia and Freddie Prinze Jr. in Christmas with You.

Based on the novel of the same name by Richard Paul Evans, The Noel Diary centers on Jake Turner (Justin Hartley), a best-selling author who returns to his hometown during the holiday season to deal with the aftermath of his estranged mother’s death.

While home, he finds a diary that contains secrets and answers about his past, as well as the past of Rachel (Barrett Doss). Jake and Rachel team up on the nostalgic adventure through their pasts together and, like any Christmas romantic comedy, might just find sparks, too.

But will Jake and Rachel’s story continue in a sequel or a potential film series? Here’s what we know so far about The Noel Diary returning to Netflix with more movies!

Will there be a The Noel Diary sequel on Netflix?

As of the release in November 2022, Netflix hasn’t designated whether The Noel Diary has been intended to continue on with a sequel. Usually, the streaming service takes into account the viewership figures within the first month of release to determine potential sequels.

It’s worth noting that The Noel Diary was based on the book of the same name by author Richard Paul Evans. Following the first book, there are three more novels in the series: The Noel Stranger, Noel Street, and The Noel Letters.

Because there are three additional books, Netflix could certainly continue the series beyond The Noel Diary. Whether it’s with Justin Hartley and Barrett Doss or different actors as new characters, the options are endless for a new Netflix Christmas movie franchise.

Are you hoping The Noel Diary returns for additional movies on Netflix?