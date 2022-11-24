The Smurfs Join the World’s First Educational Gaming Metaverse, The Winkyverse, in First Public Land Sale

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content.

Mainbot, creator of the first educational gaming metaverse, The Winkyverse, announces its partnership with IMPS, global license holder of The Smurfs.

The Winkyverse is a warm, welcoming and accessible realm that appeals to all audiences – adults, children and families alike. It’s a world where Humans and Nature coexist in harmony, and where players can grasp the importance of cooperation and knowledge gathering in protecting the environment through a vast option of playable quests that are equal parts fun, and equal parts educational.

The universe’s dedication to environmental preservation also lead The Winkyverse and Mainbot to abide by the same principles in their development and operations. This includes building the use of a future blockchain that is as carbon neutral as possible, the founding of an ethics committee to oversee the metaverse experience and lastly, the creation of a foundation that would donate 2% of The Winkyverse’s profits to organizations that focus on the environment, education and childhood development.

The iconic small, blue and endearing characters known as The Smurfs, created by Peyo, will celebrate their 65th anniversary in 2023. Known for their education-based values, the Smurfs have served as a vehicle to spread joy, positivity, the spirit of teamwork and ecological awareness for decades.

They made their entry into the metaverse in 2020, and are now continuing their journey by becoming the first partnered owners of a land in Pomokata, the first biome in The Winkyverse . The Smurfs’ ownership of this land marks the start of a partnership that is not only playful and creative, but responsible as well.

The Smurfs’ entry into The Winkyverse also takes place within the framework of another upcoming major event: The first public land sales on winkyverse.io on November 22 at 12PM ET. A previous private sale took place last September and saw 50% of all available lands sold within the first hour. This time around, land sales can also be conducted in fiat (via card payments in traditional currencies like the Euro or the Dollar), or in WNK tokens (the virtual currency used in-game).

“The Smurfs exemplify the collaboration, mutual respect and desire to learn that we aim to create with our in-game experience. The entry of this famous brand that is recognized and appreciated globally is an important step in our development of The Winkyverse. Additionally, the ability to use fiat payment methods will allow us to render the metaverse even more accessible,” said Boris Kesler, CEO of Mainbot.

“We are thrilled with this new partnership with The Winkyverse. We know that the Smurfs have a special place in children’s hearts, so driving educational content is really important for us. You can play and learn in the metaverse, what exemplifies the Smurfs better than that?” said Fabienne Gilles, Head of Consumer Products and Business Development at IMPS.

About Mainbot

Founded in Paris in 2017, Mainbot is the creator of Winky, an intelligent toy robot companion fit for the whole family. Associated with a variety of applications, this robot offers gameplay that is both fun and instructive for kids. To date, Winky can be found in more than 20,000 homes.

Mainbot recently raised 24.5 million euros to build The Winkyverse, the first educational metaverse that is immersive, rich in experiences and fun for adults and children alike.

About Peyo, LAFIG Belgium/I.M.P.S. (International Merchandising Promotions & Services)

I.M.P.S., together with LAFIG Belgium, are the official licensors of the little blue characters ‘The Smurfs.’ Over the years, IMPS has worked in close collaboration with its agents worldwide to develop successful licensed merchandising, retail and co-branded promotions, publishing activities, broadcasting deals, theme parks, live shows and family entertainment centers that have secured the everlasting success of the Smurfs. IMPS is run by Véronique Culliford, the daughter of Pierre Culliford, the creator of the Smurfs, who is better known under his pseudonym Peyo. Véronique has run I.M.P.S. since 1984 and controls with LAFIG Belgium the rights to the Smurfs characters and the Smurfs licensing worldwide.