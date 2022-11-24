THE STATE OF HUMAN RIGHTS IN ECUADOR WILL BE EXAMINED IN NORWAY

LOGOTIPOS ONG FULL PROGRAM

OSLO, NORWAY, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — On December 2, the Metropolitan University of Oslo will host the Conversation Panel “Systematic Violations of Human Rights in Ecuador”, with the presence of renowned international jurists.

The Norwegian Forum for Democracy and Rights in Ecuador (NOFEC) organizes this event with the aim of opening a space for dialogue and training to reflect, in an academic framework, on these events that are taking place in Ecuador.

Within the framework of this event, the extensive report that NOFEC, as part of a coalition of five organizations of Ecuadorians on European soil, has prepared and which is being presented to Human Rights institutions such as the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR) or the United Nations (UN), as well as before the European Parliament.

The presentations of the conversation will analyze the conclusions of the report and will offer a legal vision of issues such as the effects of the deinstitutionalization of the State with special incidence in the judicial system and the prison system. The recent prison massacres, the systematic persecution of political dissidents, as well as the well-known cases of Julian Assange and Ola Bini; They will be part of the topics analyzed together with the enhancement of the role that civil society has in this scenario.

Conversation Panel “Systematic Violations of Human Rights in Ecuador”

Date: Friday December 2, 2022.

Place: Metropolitan University of Oslo, OsloMet, Pilestredet Park 0890, 0176 Oslo, Norway

Time: From 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM

Modality: On-site and online

Link for online mode: www.facebook.com/events/1339132410256995

More information and download the report: www.nofec.no

Contact for interviews: comunicacionCEDE@protonmail.com