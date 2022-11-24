The White Lotus star opens up on ‘improvised kissing’ from Theo James

“But on some level, there is definitely a resentment toward the way Cameron treats him. There is a power struggle.

“Financially, Ethan is now wealthier than him, but I don’t think it’s as simple as that. There’s a quiet contest going on.

“But I think it’s as much about Ethan trying to work out who he is than it is about the relationship between him and Cameron.”

With just two episodes of the season to go, could Cameron’s mind games end with a messy breakup for Ethan and Harper? And who amongst the new crop of wealthy guests will end up floating in the Mediterranean Sea?

The White Lotus season 2 continues Sundays on HBO in the USA and the following Monday on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK.