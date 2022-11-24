TheGamer’s Best Features Of The Week: Call Of Duty’s Importance, Jumpstart Art, And Overwatch 2’s Failings

Happy Thursday, folks! You know what that means – it’s time to take a look back at some of the biggest and best features that have been featured on TheGamer this week.





It’s been a pretty big week in the gaming industry as Sony and Microsoft’s arguments over Call of Duty were recently published, making it depressingly clear how much the two are going to fight over one of gaming’s most bland series. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has also been making the rounds for how poorly it runs, although you’d be wrong in blaming the Switch for its problems.

Beyond that, we’ve also got pieces about God of War Ragnarok’s incessant need to tell players what to do next, how Overwatch 2 has been failing as a live service since it launched and how Magic: The Gathering’s final release of the year, Jumpstart 2022, is just a bit too darn horny.





It’s Depressing How Important Call Of Duty Is To Gaming

Sony and Microsoft have been bickering about the latter’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard over the past few months, with the main issue between the two being Call of Duty’s exclusivity. TheGamer’s editor-in-chief Stacey Henley points out how depressing it is that all the arguing and lawsuits have only proven how important Call of Duty is to the two companies, and to gaming itself. All of this over a war simulator, someone get me a drink.

I Wish God Of War Characters Would Stop Telling Me To Do Side Quests

God of War Ragnarok saw some pretty impressive critical acclaim when it launched earlier this month, getting one of the highest scores the series has seen to date. That doesn’t mean it’s free of problems though, and one that cross-department editor Issy van der Velde highlights here is how annoying it is when characters tell you to do more side quests after big story moments. Not like Ragnarok is going on or anything lads, I’m sure Durlin’s hammer can wait a few more hours.

Stop Blaming The Switch For Pokemon Running Terribly

You probably already know this by now, but Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are getting a fair bit of flack for how poorly they run, with players reporting a multitude of visual glitches, bugs, memory leaks, and more. Features editor Eric Switzer has seen into the inevitable future of comments like “this is why we need a Switch Pro” and wants to remind you of games like Breath of the Wild, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and even the bloody Witcher 3. The Switch is clearly not the problem here.

Overwatch 2 Is Failing Us As A Live Service

Overwatch 2 has been out for nearly two months now, but it seems to be landing itself in hot water more and more as time goes on. Lead features editor Jade King writes that it’s currently failing us all as a live service, especially in comparison to games like Fortnite and Apex Legends. Although live service games are meant to evolve and grow as they go on, Overwatch’s big switch to free-to-play and lack of any kind of new ideas has shot itself in the foot right out of the gate. Here’s hoping season 2 can do more.

MTG’s Jumpstart 2022 Anime Art Is Too Horny

Finally, let’s get away from all of those games letting us down and get onto something… horny. Wait, too horny?! Surely this isn’t a feature on TheGamer? Well, Tabletop editor Joe Parlock has a lot of explaining to do here, but he argues that the revisit to a manga artstyle for Jumpstart 2022 just hasn’t worked very well and that it’s just a little bit too horny for its own good. Let’s give a special shoutout to Rapacious Dragon, who certainly looks like he’s earned that name, the devil.

