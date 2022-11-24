“This dude is shameless he wants to best up on a 36yr old” – Tennis fans react to Carlos Alcaraz’s wish to beat Rafael Nadal in their head-to-head

Tennis fans have shared their reactions to Carlos Alcaraz‘s recent statement about countryman Rafael Nadal, made during a press conference in Tenerife.

The 19-year-old has faced off against Nadal on three occasions – the Madrid Open in 2021 and 2022, and the Indian Wells Masters in 2022. While the World No.1 managed to conquer his compatriot in their latest meeting in Madrid, the veteran was the winner of the other two encounters.

According to reports, the US Open champion stated that his wish was to have a positive head-to-head against the tennis legend.

“What I would like to do is exceed him in the head-to-head,” Carlos Alcaraz said, according to reports.

This statement, however, did not sit well with tennis fans, with many embarrassed by the teenager’s boastful attitude about the potential of leading the 36-year-old in their meetings. Fans did not hesitate to call Alcaraz “shameless” for having such a goal.

“This dude is shameless, he wants to best up on a 36yr old Nadal (and) flex H2H record,” one fan said.

twitter.com/WeAreTennis/st… “Rafa’s entire career is too important. One of my goals about Nadal is to surpass him in head-to-heads.” Carlos Alcaraz “Rafa’s entire career is too important. One of my goals about Nadal is to surpass him in head-to-heads.”Carlos Alcaraz https://t.co/uwB9NQr8yF This dude is shameless he wants to best up on a 36yr old Nadal nd flex H2H recordtwitter.com/WeAreTennis/st… This dude is shameless he wants to best up on a 36yr old Nadal nd flex H2H record 😭 twitter.com/WeAreTennis/st…

Some fans also noted that young players like Alcaraz wanting to beat the former World No. 1 despite being in the final stages of his career is a testament to the legend’s greatness.

“Even Papa Rafa’s approaching the final stage of his career, players are still desperate to beat him and in case of CA to surpass him in their H2H. I guess I have to take this as a compliment to Rafa’s unmatched greatness,” another fan remarked.

Even Papa Rafa’s approaching the final stage of carrer, players are still desperate to beat him and in case of CA to surpass him in their H2H. I guess I have to take this as a compliment to Rafa’s unmatched greatness. twitter.com/WeAreTennis/st… “Rafa’s entire career is too important. One of my goals about Nadal is to surpass him in head-to-heads.” Carlos Alcaraz “Rafa’s entire career is too important. One of my goals about Nadal is to surpass him in head-to-heads.”Carlos Alcaraz https://t.co/uwB9NQr8yF Even Papa Rafa’s approaching the final stage of carrer, players are still desperate to beat him and in case of CA to surpass him in their H2H. I guess I have to take this as a compliment to Rafa’s unmatched greatness. twitter.com/WeAreTennis/st…

Here are a few more fan reactions:

twitter.com/WeAreTennis/st… “Rafa’s entire career is too important. One of my goals about Nadal is to surpass him in head-to-heads.” Carlos Alcaraz “Rafa’s entire career is too important. One of my goals about Nadal is to surpass him in head-to-heads.”Carlos Alcaraz https://t.co/uwB9NQr8yF I think Rafa being the bartwitter.com/WeAreTennis/st… I think Rafa being the bar ™️ at 37, with one foot, no hair and a newborn should be enough to clarify how great he is. twitter.com/WeAreTennis/st…

twitter.com/WeAreTennis/st… “Rafa’s entire career is too important. One of my goals about Nadal is to surpass him in head-to-heads.” Carlos Alcaraz “Rafa’s entire career is too important. One of my goals about Nadal is to surpass him in head-to-heads.”Carlos Alcaraz https://t.co/uwB9NQr8yF Boi if you don’t find a rival from your own generationtwitter.com/WeAreTennis/st… Boi if you don’t find a rival from your own generation 😹 twitter.com/WeAreTennis/st…

“Rafa’s entire career is too important. One of my goals about Nadal is to surpass him in head-to-heads.” Carlos Alcaraz “Rafa’s entire career is too important. One of my goals about Nadal is to surpass him in head-to-heads.”Carlos Alcaraz https://t.co/uwB9NQr8yF I don’t know. Have a better h2h vs Mikael Ymer first, maybe? twitter.com/WeAreTennis/st… I don’t know. Have a better h2h vs Mikael Ymer first, maybe? twitter.com/WeAreTennis/st…

“Rafa’s entire career is too important. One of my goals about Nadal is to surpass him in head-to-heads.” Carlos Alcaraz “Rafa’s entire career is too important. One of my goals about Nadal is to surpass him in head-to-heads.”Carlos Alcaraz https://t.co/uwB9NQr8yF Everytime I think I’m coming around to him, he makes me mad all over again twitter.com/wearetennis/st… Everytime I think I’m coming around to him, he makes me mad all over again twitter.com/wearetennis/st…

@WeAreTennis huh? He wants to have a better H2H against someone 17 years older than himself? What a bizarre goal. @WeAreTennis huh? He wants to have a better H2H against someone 17 years older than himself? What a bizarre goal.

“There’s no sense in comparing me to him” – Carlos Alcaraz dismisses comparisons to Rafael Nadal