This Secret Naples Beach Is Only A Short Walk Through Stunning Mangroves

Not to be confused with Naples – the historical and gastronomic city of Southern Italy, Naples is located on the Gulf of Mexico side of Florida and has some stunning beaches to explore – some of them are hidden gems. One of the hidden beaches is Clam Pass Beach in the Clam Pass Park in North Naples. Hike through the mangroves to access this secluded beach and enjoy the stunning beauty of Florida’s tropical coastlines.





Naturally, exploring the hidden beaches of Naples, Florida, is one of the fun things to do in summer. Florida is full of stunning beaches and low-lying ecosystems that abound in wildlife. Clam Pass Park combines the beauty of the beaches with the mangroves and estuaries of Florida.

Clam Pass Park & It’s Hidden Beach Behind The Mangroves

The Clam Pass Beach is located in North Naples in Florida’s Collier County. The park is free for visitors who have a beach parking sticker. The park is open from sunrise to sunset daily and protects 35 acres of Florida’s coastal habitat and mangrove forest.

Admission Fee: Free (For Those With A Beach Parking Sticker)

Free (For Those With A Beach Parking Sticker) Parking Fee: $8.00

$8.00 Opening Hours: Sunrise to Sunset

Sunrise to Sunset Size: 35 Acres

The park is ideal for family beach days (as well as fishing or paddling in the Clam Pass’s calm waters).

The beach has a bungalow that offers beach gear for rent and snacks. Other equipment available on the beach include cabanas, canoes, kayaks, and other water sports equipment. Besides sunbathing, the beach and park are popular for birding, water sports, and canoeing. There are restrooms available on the beach as well.

Come between December and April, and the Conservancy of Southwest Florida offers guided nature walks. They are offered Monday to Saturday and are free. No one needs a reservation to join in these tours.

Walk The Boardwalk Through The Mangroves

The beach is accessed from a three-quarter-mile boardwalk. The boardwalk is well suited to those who love a quiet nature walk, and people can enjoy the green backdrop and the fluttering butterflies. The boardwalk makes its way through the mangrove forest to the sandy beach. The beautiful mangrove forest here has three species of mangrove trees and within them are some alligators.

The boardwalk winds its way over the delicate submerged roots of the mangroves. At the end of the boardwalk, there is a natural tunnel that opens up, revealing the picturesque beach and its white sand and turquoise waters.

Mangroves are protected by both the federal government and the Florida state government. They are valuable to the ecosystem for their ability to prevent erosion and for creating a rich ecosystem for coastal wildlife.

Those who would rather not walk can also take a free tram, according to USNews.

The Rich Ecosystem Of The Clam Pass

On the right of the boardwalk is Clam Pass. Clam Pass is a shallow estuary that mixes the freshwater of the marshes with the salt water of the Gulf. This estuary is distinct for having a mild current that acts something like a natural lazy river.

Visitors can jump in and float with the soft current. Wade through the pass and explore the miles of secluded shoreline running to the north.

The Clam Pass Park protects a section of coastal habitat that includes pristine beaches and a tidal bay area that’s a breeding ground and natural nursery for marine life (as well as many species of birds). The park is full of birds like ospreys, hawks, eagles, and various wading shorebirds.

Stay At The Adjacent Naples Grande Beach Resort

There are plenty of resorts in Naples to choose from. One popular beach resort for families is the Naples Grande Beach Resort, right by the Clam Pass Park. Get a sea-view room and gaze out across the Clam Pass Park.

Cost: From Approx. $400

From Approx. $400 Rooms: 474 Rooms

474 Rooms Class: 4.5 Stars

The resort also has a 100-foot-long winding waterslide and is near some 3 miles of white sand beaches. The park also has an 18-hole golf course, 15 Har-Tru tennis courts, and a spa with 12 treatment rooms.

It is one of the more exciting resorts in Florida, with access to some of the most sought-after beaches in the Naples area.