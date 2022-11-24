Ticketmaster Black Friday sale offers HALF PRICE tickets





Ticketmaster has launched its annual Black Friday sale, with 50% off select tickets. But that’s not all, Ticketmaster is also offering 2-for-1 deals on select concerts, theatre shows, stand-up, and more. Finally, some shows will no longer have fees – another saving for gig-goers! In total, Ticketmaster is offering Black Friday deals on 55 events around the UK. Find the full list of Black Friday events from Ticketmaster here.

Ticketmaster – the biggest ticket seller worldwide – rarely offers discounts, discounts, or buy-one-get-one-free offers on its tickets. That’s usually because Ticketmaster only earns a small processing fee on the sale of each ticket, with the biggest portion going to the venues and performers. So, discounted tickets are something you’ll rarely see from the US firm. However, Black Friday – the blockbuster sales event that started in the United States, but has since become a worldwide phenomenon – is the exception to the rule. Ticketmaster always slashes prices of some of the most sought-after gigs, shows, and talks taking place in the coming months for its limited-time promotion. Included in the Black Friday sale, you’ll find Aled Jones & Russell Watson concert tickets, seats for the upcoming Cirque du Soleil: Kurios show, West End tickets for My Fair Lady, Bonnie and Clyde, and the Great British Bake Off Musical. Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry, The Darkness, Coma Cose, Dodgy, Skinny Lister, Status Quo, The Joy Formidable, and Vinicio Capossela concerts are also bundled in the Ticketmaster Black Friday sale.

The Black Friday deals comes as Ticketmaster broke records with Peter Kay tickets. The stand-up comedian recently announced a new nationwide tour – including the first residency in the UK’s largest indoor venue, the London O2 Arena – after 12 years of absence from the stage. The creator of Phoenix Nights and Car Share was forced to add dozens of new dates to keep-up with unprecedented demand. Ahead of the general sale, O2 Priority – which allows mobile customers to access some of the most sought-after tickets before the release date – went offline due to the colossal demand. In the United States, Ticketmaster was forced to postpone the general sale of Taylor Swift concert tickets due to overwhelming demand during the pre-sale period. It’s unclear when tickets for the tour, dubbed Eras, will be back on-sale for fans.

Ticketmaster isn’t the only brand embracing the Black Friday sales, with thousands of deals available from the biggest retailers. We’ve rounded up some of the best Black Friday deals below, so you won’t miss out on a single bargain!

