Top 4 regular savings accounts paying over 5%

The Bank of England has been raising its base rate in a bid to stop soaring inflation and encourage people to save. Sitting at three percent, the base rate rise has been reflected in a number of savings accounts across the market.

Britons are urged to shop around to find the best deal available to them.

There are a number of different savings accounts suitable for differing circumstances and offering a range of perks.

With a regular savings account, people commit to paying in a certain amount each month.

In return, the bank or building society gives someone a higher interest rate than they would get with their current account or ordinary savings account.

READ MORE: Energy bills: Man shares cutbacks that save him up to £550 a year – ‘It pays the bills’