Trisha Yearwood Stuns In A Low-Cut Hot Pink Sweater In A New Photo

“Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.”

Country music superstar Trisha Yearwood watches Yellowstone on Sunday night, just like everyone else.

Trisha has become our 2022 fashion icon, showing off incredible outfits.

And we’re adding her Yellowstone watch sweater to our list of favorites!

Stars, they’re just like us! Or at least our Sunday night plans look the same. Just like a record-breaking 12 million viewers, country music superstar Trisha Yearwood was watching the season premiere of Yellowstone on Sunday night. And, no surprise, she looked amazing doing it.

Trisha has become our 2022 fashion icon, showing off incredible outfits from leather pants to sequins jumpsuits to animal print tops. And we’re adding her Yellowstone watch sweater to our list of favorites! For the premiere episode, she donned a hot pink sweater with a cut-out neckline and pearl details paired with a black cowboy hat with the Yellowstone brand. No word on what her husband Garth Brooks was wearing…

Trisha wrote, “The “Y” is for Yearwood! (…ok it’s for @yellowstone!) who else is super excited for the two-hour season premiere tonight???” Fans hit the comments section to share their excitement for the season 5 premiere, but also to show their appreciation for Trisha’s look.

“I had to look twice! You look awesome! Hope you are doing well and will enjoy your time in Vegas.”

“Pink is your color, Trisha! So fabulous!”

“You Look gorgeous…..Inspiring!!!”

“You look great and love the sweater.💖”

Many fans had the same question: “Love your sweater! Where is it from?” It looks like this Lilah cut out pearl sweater from Generation Love. If you’re having sticker shock at that $365 price tag, we found a few similar looks for less. Try this hot pink sweater with a cut-out neck or this pretty pearl option (available in 17 colors and an off-the-shoulder style).

Story continues

It’s no surprise that Trisha and Garth are Yellowstone fans. She’s showed her allegiance for the Duttons before with this sporty look featuring a baseball hat from the show. Now, we’re just left wondering what she’ll be wearing next Sunday night.

You Might Also Like