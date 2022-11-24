



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he expects a “strong reaction” from the world after Russian missiles blasted energy and civilian infrastructure in Kyiv and other major cities. He also told world powers at the U.N. Security Council meeting late Wednesday that they should pass a resolution condemning “any forms of energy terror.” (Russia has a veto on the council.)

Authorities are continuing efforts to restore key infrastructure following Wednesday’s strikes. A Ukrainian presidential official said Thursday that power had been restored to all regions of the country, although efforts to reconnect households was still underway. The mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, said on Telegram early Thursday that 70 percent of the capital remained without electricity, although water has since been restored to the whole city.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

4. From our correspondents

Just before the invasion, Germany was heavily dependent on the Kremlin for natural gas, coal and oil. A company with deep links to the Russian state owned Germany’s largest gas storage facility, which was drained by the beginning of the war. Russia also held a majority stake in the country’s most important national gas transporter and owned the refinery that fed crucial fuel supplies to Berlin.

