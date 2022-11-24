Union Minister of Environment Forest and Climate Change, @byadavbjp Addresses the Special … – Latest Tweet by DD News | 📰 LatestLY

Union Minister of Environment Forest and Climate Change, @byadavbjp addresses the special meeting of UN Country Team on #COP27 Meeting was followed by the inauguration of the Climate Change Photo Exhibition with the @swiss_un at the UN House in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/xtZQ63alDo— DD News (@DDNewslive) November 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user’s social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)