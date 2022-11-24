Uquid integrates Polygon to bring best shopping experience in Web3

Uquid is delighted to announce we will integrate into Polygon to optimize the shopping experience in Web3 and form the future of shopping behaviors.

Polygon is a full-stack scaling solution and is already home to more than 53,000 decentralized applications (DApps), including some of the biggest projects in Web3, such as Aave, Uniswap and OpenSea. The network also powers the mass market by collaborating with global companies such as Instagram, Stripe and Adobe and well-known brands, including Starbucks, D&G and Macy’s.

With the largest selections of over 85 million physical, digital and nonfungible token (NFT) products listed and comprehensive shipping services to over 150 countries around the world, Uquid is confident in serving any demand of customers in the metaverse with the best shop-to-earn experience.

The integration will enable Uquid to power the best shopping experience thanks to Polygon’s scalability, speed, low fees and robust developer ecosystem.

Through the integration, Uquid will work with Polygon to build Uquid on Polygon’s proof-of-stake chain, and wallet and add MATIC as a payment method for 85 million products.

Both Uquid and Polygon pay attention to the environment and have the same vision of sustainable development. Uquid believes this launch will upgrade and promote an environment-friendly and user-friendly ecosystem for the community. With the intention of reducing gas and going green, our objective is to make crypto more accessible to everyone. As Polygon is one of the greenest blockchains with low ecological impact, Uquid turned to Polygon for scalable and green solutions while benefiting from the security of Ethereum.

In addition, Uquid users will be able to take advantage of Polygon’s full-stack scaling solution that allows them to minimize transaction fees while accessing smart shopping services offered by Uquid. Furthermore, this integration will support Uquid users to easily access various DApps on Polygon.

About Polygon

Polygon is the leading blockchain development platform, offering scalable, affordable, secure and sustainable blockchains for Web3. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to major scaling solutions, including layer-2 zk-Rollups and Optimistic Rollups, sidechains, hybrid, stand-alone and enterprise chains, and data availability. Polygon’s scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 53,000+ decentralized applications hosted, 1.6 billion+ total transactions processed, 142 million+ unique user addresses and $5 billion+ in assets secured. Polygon is carbon neutral with the goal of leading the Web3 ecosystem in becoming carbon negative.

If you’re an Ethereum developer, you’re already a Polygon developer. Leverage Polygon’s fast and secure transactions for your DApp — get started here.

About Uquid

Launched in 2016, Uquid pioneers in applying decentralized finance and Web3 to e-commerce that aims to bring the best shop-to-earn experience to customers with verified merchants, exclusive deals, cashback and Payin3 with crypto.

Throughout the years, Uquid has kept its fantastic performance with continuous growth and the best effort to upgrade its store following the official roadmap. With the largest selections of over 85 million physical, digital and NFT products listed and comprehensive shipping services to over 150 countries around the world, Uquid is confident in serving any demand of customers in the metaverse.

Users shopping at Uquid are offered flexible and convenient payment methods, including cryptocurrency or fiat. Uquid’s ambition is to dominate the crypto marketplace by offering “buy now, pay later” option to customers. Uquid Payin3 is all about protecting crypto’s future value by delaying the payment in three installments for 90 days, interest-free. With many years of building an infrastructure for e-commerce in the metaverse, Uquid has found the easiest and safest way for customers to access their money and shop online.

