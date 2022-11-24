Vale Roma Shipp

25 November 2022 | Tennis Victoria

Tennis Victoria mourns the passing of Life Member, Roma Shipp.

Roma was named a Life Member in 2006 as recognition for her dedication and service to tennis over many years.

Roma was on the Board of Management of Tennis Victoria from 1990-2003. While involved, she served on various Tennis Victoria Committees including Tournament Committee (1986-1997), Tennis Committee (1990-1992), Tennis Development Board (1992-1997) and the Shell Competition and Vic Junior Competition (1985-2002).

Roma was Croydon North Tennis Club Secretary for over 35 years and at various times over approximately 20 years was also the Junior Convenor.

Prior to its amalgamation to what later became Eastern Region Tennis, Roma held many positions with the Ferntree Gully & District Tennis Association including:

Secretary 1973-1988

Treasurer 1973-1974

Delegate to Tennis Victoria Council 1982 – 2003

Vice President 1989 – 1992

Junior Record Secretary 1994 – 1995

Representative on Tennis Victoria Shell Sub Committee.

Upon the amalgamation in July 1995, Roma became a Committee Member on the Executive of the newly formed Eastern Region Tennis as well as being the Delegate to Tennis Victoria Council, a role she held for over 10 years.

In 1998 she took on roles within the Tennis Victoria Junior Sub-Committee including looking after teams in the Vic Junior Competition. In 2001 she was elected to the position of Administration Officer for Eastern Region, followed by a Vice President position which she held until her retirement in 2005. She was a Record Secretary for both junior and senior competitions. She was Tournament Director for the Eastern Region Points tournament since its inception in 1999 through to 2008.

Roma was a Life Member of Eastern Region Tennis and was also an Australian Open Official when the event was held at Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club.

In 2000, Roma was awarded the Australian Sports Medal.

The Board, Staff and fellow Life Members of Tennis Victoria extend their sympathy to Roma’s family and many friends, especially those in the Victorian tennis community who Roma met through her life in tennis.