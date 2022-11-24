‘Very stylish’ Queen Maxima turns heads in huge earrings

Yesterday, Maxima completed her look with a Chanel bag – it was the Classic Jumbo Double Flap Bag in Grey. The bag was quilted and featured the iconic Chanel symbol.

Maxima’s hair was tied in a neat bun at the back of her head and she wore her usual make-up of dark eyeshadow, eyeliner, and mascara. She brightened her face with a slick of pink lipstick.

The Dutch Queen is a fan of eye-catching earrings, and she donned a dangling pair that featured glistening diamantés and a shiny, silver ball. These matched her outfit well.

Royal fans were quick to comment on Maxima’s look, with some praising it, while others were not as impressed.