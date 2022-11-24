Visit Central Florida appoints new representative in Canada

“I am thrilled about this new challenge. I want to continue excellently promoting this unique destination fully of activities, nature and fantastic options for Canadians interested in travelling any time of the year,” said Ariza.

Also known as Polk County (Florida) Division of Tourism and Sports Marketing, Central Florida is the fourth largest county in Florida, located between Orlando and Tampa and home to attractions like Legoland Florida resort, Peppa Pig Theme Park, Safari Wilderness and the world’s largest one-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture. Winter Haven, Lakeland, Davenport, Lake Wales and Bartow are the most recognized cities in Polk County.

Polk County is also known for being a sports destination, home to over 40 public golf courses, spring big league baseball practices, soccer, football and baseball tournaments year round, and an exciting lineup of international events like the IWWF World Water Ski Show that recently took place in October.

Meetings, conventions and events also draw huge business to the county, which offers 100,000 square feet of meeting space, 7,200 hotel rooms, more than 7,000 professionally managed vacation homes, and two international airports within reach to all main attractions.

Ariza can be reached at juanita@TMAmericas.com or at (754) 301-1837.

For more information go to www.VisitCentralFlorida.org.