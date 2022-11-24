Walmart’s 60+ best Black Friday deals are here: Epic savings on Apple, Sony, Shark and more!

It’s a cornucopia of early Black Friday deals over at Walmart! (Photos: Walmart)

Walmart’s been dropping impressive early deals but kept the best for Thanksgiving day — and we’re absolutely grateful! These steals are the cream of the crop — and most will sell out. So shop now, while the gettin’ is good. Save $150 on a mammoth 65-inch TCL Smart TV, now just $228. Get a Shark wet-dry robovac for more than 50% off (down to $188). And score this Ninja Air Fryer for nearly 50% off. Thanks to a glut of overstock, you’ll find amazing deals outside the usual categories. Kristen Gall, Retail and Shopping Expert for Rakuten, says “home goods, gardening and furniture” could yield super-savings. But with Walmart, the most important thing is to move fast. So get scrolling!

The Best Deals

TCL 32″ Class 1080P LED Roku Smart TV $148$249Save $101 Walmart

Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac with Home Mapping $119$300Save $181 Walmart

LG 55″ Class 4K UHD Web OS Smart TV $497$800Save $303 Walmart

Sony Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones with Google Assistant $228$350Save $122 Walmart

“Sorry!” Family Board Game $6$12Save $6 Walmart

TVs and Home Theater

Whether you’re a cord cutter or a cable connoisseur, this TCL offers stunning 4K quality with four times the resolution of Full HD. Get the picture? (Photo: Walmart)

Your favorite broadcast TV, streaming channels, gaming consoles and other devices are front-and-center within a simple, customizable home screen on TCL’s 32″ 4K UHD Smart Roku TV. And say goodbye to wading through complicated menus — the super-simple remote, with about half the number of buttons on a traditional TV remote, puts you in control of your favorite entertainment and includes one-touch shortcuts to popular channels like Netflix, Disney+ and HBO. All this for a ridiculous $148!

$148 $250 at Walmart

Hisense 58″ Class 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV $298$338Save $40 Walmart

Samsung 50″ UHD 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV $459$769Save $310 Walmart

LG 55″ Class 4K UHD Web OS Smart TV $497$800Save $303 Walmart

Vizio 70″ Class V-Series 4K Smart TV $548$628Save $80 Walmart

Vacuums

Dust bunnies, dog dander and cat hair don’t stand a chance with this ridiculously discounted vac. (Photo: Walmart)

Hoover’s MAXLife PowerDrive High-Performance Swivel Vacuum — now only $59 — takes on tough messes like crumbs, pet hair and even deeply embedded dirt. “Absolutely amazing!” raved this shopper. “I had no idea how dirty and filthy my carpets were until I went over them with this vacuum. I have seven cats and a dog, and my carpets have never been cleaner! You can see the lines from the strong suction this machine has. Simply amazing!”

$59 $119 at Walmart

Hoover Dual Power Max Pet Upright Carpet Cleaner $97$169Save $72 Walmart

Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac with Home Mapping $119$300Save $181 Walmart

Tineco S10 Cordless Smart Stick Vacuum $118$299Save $181 Walmart

Shark AI Vacmop Robot Vacuum and Mop $188$379Save $191 Walmart

Headphones

So comfortable, you’ll forget you’re wearing them. But first: Don’t forget to buy them! (Photo: Walmart)

Ever want to cancel the world? Now you can, thanks to Sony’s Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones — they’re discounted $120 off. They boast a prodigious listening time — up to 30 hours of battery life — and quick-charging power, so you never have to plug back in! “‘Wow’ is all I can say,” said this reviewer, who actually went on to say more. “I used them when mowing the yard, and I was able to cancel out the mower noises with them. They’re also very comfortable over my ears!” Just be careful with that lawnmower!

$228 $348 at Walmart

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation) $79$119Save $40 Walmart

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case $159$249Save $90 Walmart

Jlab Audio Go Air Pop True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $10$25Save $15 Walmart

Skullcandy Dime XT 2 True Wireless Earbuds $19$30Save $11 Walmart

Holiday Decor

The tree’s not real…but the hundreds of dollars you’ll save over the years very much are. (Photo: Walmart)

A real tree can liven up the holiday, but it also brings needles — so, so many needles that even one of Walmart’s many vacs will be hard at work cleaning up well after “Auld Lang Syne.” (Which means you will, too.) But not to worry! This Best Choice 4’5″ Snow-Flocked Christmas Tree brings all of the yuletide spirit and none of the morning-after mess. This tree features a simple three-step assembly, and the foldable stand and hinged sections make it easy to disassemble for storage — which means this will be a holiday staple for years.

$55 $100 at Walmart

Costway 6Ft Artificial PVC Christmas Tree $36$80Save $44 Walmart

Costway 6′ Artificial Pencil Christmas Tree $55$123Save $68 Walmart

HomCom 6.5′ LED Lit Inflatable Santa Claus Yard Display $63$71Save $8 Walmart

Givimo 6ft Premium Snow Flocked Artificial Christmas Tree $99$200Save $101 Walmart

Toys

The most fun you’ll have getting a wishbone removed — with only a $10 deductible! (Photo: Walmart)

Get your kids ready for pre-med while they work that funny bone with “Operation,” the electronic game that’ll keep ’em “in surgery” for hours, and is perfect for big get-togethers. “Bzzz!” rings the buzzer when you hit the (safely) electrified sides with the tweezer. (It takes a very steady hand.) “Brought me back to playing when I was a kid. My kids enjoy this game as well,” said one grownup fan. Echoed another, “I grew up playing this game with my siblings and so being able to play this game with my children is an amazing experience.”

$10 $16 at Walmart

“Trouble” Board Game $6$12Save $6 Walmart

“Sorry!” Family Board Game $6$12Save $6 Walmart

“Game of Connect 4” $6$12Save $6 Walmart

“The Game of Life” Family Board Game $15$22Save $7 Walmart

Bedding

Relax and rest easy knowing you’ve bought a great comforter at a low price. (Photo: Walmart)

For only $29, you’ll get a great night’s sleep with the Serta So Soft 3-Piece Blue Comforter. The soft-washed material makes the fabric a plushy pleasure to touch, and the triangulated color-block pattern make this an excellent combination of simplicity and style. Also includes two matching pillow shams. This shopper loves its versatility. “This comforter is heavy enough to provide adequate warmth but light enough not to be such a hassle. I plan on buying one to give to a friend for the holidays.”

$29 at Walmart

Linenspa Dreamer 12″ Hybrid Mattress, Queen $289$400Save $111 Walmart

Tranquility Temperature-Balancing 12lb Weighted Blanket $18$30Save $12 Walmart

MLILY Queen Size Mattress $242$310Save $68 Walmart

Sharper Image Responsive Memory Foam Pillow $35$70Save $35 Walmart

Kitchen

You know if we’re using a black-and-white photo we’re deadly serious about the must-have-ness of this deal. (Photo: Walmart)

The Henckels Stainless Steel 14-Piece Knife Block Set has everything you need to set your kitchen up right — and, at just $89, for a relative pittance. From the 3″ paring knife for smaller-scale jobs to the all-purpose 8″ chef’s knife for slicing and dicing, this set contains the key knives for all tasks, along with kitchen shears and six ultra-sharp steak knives. And all housed in a handsome hardwood block. This fan gushed, “I’m a repeat customer. I recently remodeled my kitchen and purchased my second knife set. The first Henckels knife set I bought 20 years ago is still in great condition! This is a great product. Thank you for durable quality!”

$89 $120 at Walmart

Ninja Professional Blender 72 oz. Total Crushing Pitcher $50 Walmart

Gourmia 14 Qt All-in-One Air Fryer, Oven, Rotisserie, Dehydrator with 12 Cooking Functions $60 Walmart

Henckels Dynamic 15-Piece Knife Block Set $100$140Save $40 Walmart

Ninja OL501 Foodi 6.5 Qt. 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer $110$349Save $239 Walmart

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore

It woks if you wok it, so wok it, you’re worth it. (Photo: Walmart)

Made for everyday cooking with friends and family, Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful 11″ Stir Fry Pan has a deep, rounded design, providing ample space to sauté and stir-fry to perfection. It’s impeccably crafted with die-cast, double-riveted gold handles. Dare we say it’s…beautiful? It’s also dishwasher-safe and compatible with all stovetops, including induction. This foodie couldn’t praise it enough: “Love the color, and the pan is well made! A nice size for stir-frying or sautéing and has a heavier gauge bottom, so it won’t warp. I like the handle and find it to be stylish and easy to store. Nonstick and easy to clean after using, as well as versatile in its use!”

$13 $35 at Walmart

Drew Barrymore Beautiful 12″ Fry Pan $12$27Save $15 Walmart

Drew Barrymore Beautiful 14-Cup Programmable Touchscreen Coffee Maker $50$59Save $9 Walmart

Drew Barrymore Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer $69$89Save $20 Walmart

Drew Barrymore Beautiful 5-Speed Juice Extractor $79$99Save $20 Walmart

Style

Have your giftees open this one first — it’s the closest thing to drinking-egg-nog-while-admiring the-tree uniform there is. (Photo: Walmart)

U.S. Polo Assn. Pajamas are incredibly comfortable and make a great lounging and sleep set, not to mention an amazing gift! The long-sleeve red top is super soft, and the stretch knit fabric makes for a cozy fit. The plush pants have a Fair Isle Print, elastic waistband and cute bow front and center. “I love the holiday theme and colors of the set,” reported this shopper. “The fabric on the wrist hugs your arm, which I like. The entire set is very soft.”

$15 $30 at Walmart

Pawz by Bearpaw Suede Scuff Slipper $16$25Save $9 Walmart

Pawz by Bearpaw Suede Ankle Boot $20$30Save $10 Walmart

Hanes Notch Collar Pajama Set $12$48Save $36 Walmart

Michael Kors Saffiano Leather Top Zip Tote Bag $106$448Save $342 Walmart

Beauty

No longer will you get away with ignoring those way-back molars…then having to lie to the dentist about your brushing thoroughness. (Photo: Walmart)

Get a deep, effective clean with Philips’ Sonicare Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush. It features patented QuadPacer technology (i.e., a 30-second interval timer that beeps, then pauses, to remind you to brush the four sections of your mouth evenly and thoroughly). The pressure sensor of its Smart Timer flashes red to remind you to ease off, helping to prevent gum recession, while the two intensity settings ensure a comfortable clean that’s right for you.

$35 $45 at Walmart

FT Flawless Facial Hair Remover $14$20Save $6 Walmart

Renpho Percussion Muscle Massage Gun $46$100Save $54 Walmart

Oral-B iO Series 3 Electric Toothbrush with Rechargeable Brush Head $50$80Save $30 Walmart

Shark HyperAIR Fast-Drying Hair Blow Dryer $149$179Save $30 Walmart

Your Cyber Week Shopping Guide

See all of our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage, here. Shop the top Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals on Yahoo Life. Engadget’s tech experts curated the best deals on highly-rated electronics for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Learn about Black Friday trends on In the Know, and our car experts at Autoblog are covering must-shop Black Friday and Cyber Monday auto deals.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday is on Friday, November 25. It’s the day after Thanksgiving and is historically a great time to get next-level deals on a range of must-have items.

When do Black Friday deals end?

Some deals will end at midnight on Friday, November 25th, but many will stretch through the weekend to Cyber Monday.

Does Black Friday have deals on everything?

Not everything is on sale for Black Friday, but a lot is. You’ll see impressive discounts on items such as air fryers, TVs, vacuums, furniture, sneakers, clothes, electric toothbrushes, makeup and so much more. If there’s an item you’ve been waiting to go on sale, it’s most likely to be marked down during Black Friday season.

Are we still at risk of supply chain delays?

Retailers have had a year to plan to avoid the massive delivery delays we saw last year, so shopping Black Friday should leave time for stuff to arrive before the holidays. But that’s assuming no big surprises or snags.