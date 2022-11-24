Warzone 2 contracts mystery as Call of Duty hides quest underwater

Warzone 2 contracts just got kind of weird as the Call of Duty battle royale game appears to be hiding a quest deep underwater, creating speculation that Activision and Infinity Ward may add more aquatic mechanics to CoD Modern Warfare 2 and perhaps DMZ mode in the future.

Grabbing the best Warzone 2 loadout is a lot easier if you complete contracts, those little tasks and fetch-me quests dotted around Al-Mazrah. Bounties, gathering intel, and safe cracking — if you want the best Warzone 2 LMGs, doing these little jobs is one of the most efficient ways to earn buy station cash.

But there’s one contract that seems very deliberately hidden and almost impossible to get to. Buried deep beneath the waves, inside a (surprisingly detailed) sunken yacht, one Warzone 2 contract takes skill, speed, and knowing a very exact route for you to be able to reach it. Originally spotted by Twitter channel Call of Duty News, at first, the underwater contract seemed impossible to reach, even using stims to restore your health.

🚨Warzone News🚨 👉🏼 There’s a HIDDEN contract in a submerged boat under the water in Al MAZRAH, but you die before obtaining it. Any thoughts on how you can get it..?#CallofDuty | #Warzone pic.twitter.com/D2EWDQVPxd — Call of Duty News (@WarzoneQG) November 23, 2022

However, Call of Duty streamer Juicy Dropper seems to have found the exact path you need to follow if you want to reach the contract’s location, the only issue being that on some occasions it doesn’t spawn.

There are two possibilities here. Either this is a random spawn that has somehow accidentally ended up underwater, and by trying to reach it, you’re essentially contending with a glitch, or the contract’s location is a hint and preview at some new aquatic combat features Infinity Ward might introduce later on.

Especially equipped with something zippy, like the best Warzone 2 Lachman 556 loadout, you can pile up the kills by sneaking around underwater. Perhaps Infinity Ward will want to build on that with options like scuba gear, or perks that improve your lung capacity, and this buried contract has just slipped through the game ahead of these features being revealed.

Nevertheless, we’ve got all Warzone 2 contracts explained if you need them, as well as how to get Warzone 2 black site keys, another method of building the best possible weapons so you can finally unlock that coveted Warzone 2 nuke, and show everyone who’s boss.