Categories
Business

Watch live: Dr. Anthony Fauci gives expected last Covid briefing as top health official


[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday will give what is expected to be his last public briefing on the Covid-19 pandemic as White House chief medical advisor.

Fauci is leaving the post in December, after nearly three years as the public face of the U.S. response to the pandemic.

Fauci is expected to encourage people to get their Covid boosters and flu shots as respiratory illnesses are spiking.



Source link

CNBC

By CNBC

CNBC is the number one business and financial news network on the planet.

Our mission is to help the influential and aspirational to make astute decisions to get ahead.

CNBC International ensures no matter where you are you can keep up to date with the latest breaking business and financial news.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: