Web3 Gam3 Awards 2022 nominees released with Big Time up for 6 awards

The inaugural Gam3 Awards hosted by Polkastarter Gaming is approaching fast. CryptoSlate is now able to reveal the official nominees for each category. For example, Illuvium from Immutable X has been shortlisted for five awards, including Game of the Year. Further, equally impressive, Big Time from Big Time Studios is up for four awards and is also included in the Game of the Year category.
Omar Ghanem, Head of Gaming at Polkastarter, remarked on the level of engagement from the judging panel.
“ A 100% voting participation despite the task at hand with over 100 game titles to go through, is further proof of how excited everyone is to see the web3 gaming sector’s development and growth.
The categories include Game of the Year, Most Anticipated Game, Best Graphics, and a host of genre-specific categories from Best RPG to Best Casual Game. CryptoSlate’s Akiba is a part of the judging panel, which will make up 90% of the vote, with the remaining 10% to be decided by the public.
The judging panel also includes top players in the traditional gaming space, including Yoshihisa Hashimoto (Square Enix) and Edward Chang (EA), along with a wealth of talent from the world of web3.
See the complete list at the end of this article for a full list of nominated games. Winners of the awards will take home a share of “monetary prizes and services valued at over $300,000.”
Urvit Goel, the Head of Global Games at Polygon Studios, commented, expressing excitement for the future of blockchain-enabled gaming.
“It is an amazing list of quality games that really showcase what is coming in the blockchain gaming space. The GAM3 Awards has shown how many quality blockchain games are being built, and the passion of those builders.”
Goel also noted, “It’s also clear that Polygon continues to be the leader when it comes to both quality, quantity, and diversity of web3 games,” as many of the nominated games are built on top of Polygon’s technology.
Full List of Nominees
Game of the Year
Illuvium
Big Time
Gods Unchained
The Harvest
Superior
Most Anticipated Game
Illuvium: Overworld
Shrapnel
Star Atlas
Ember Sword
The Treeverse
Best Graphics
Illuvium
Star Atlas
Metalcore
Big Time
My Pet Hooligan
Best Action Game
Big Time
Illuvium
Metalcore
Guild of Guardians
Superior
Best Mobile Game
Guild of Guardians
Splinterlands
Blast Royale
Thetan Arena
Skyweaver
Best Adventure Game
Big Time
Earth from Another Sun
My Pet Hooligan
The Sandbox
Aurory
Best Casual Game
Blankos Block Party
Thetan Arena
My Pet Hooligan
Axie Infinity Origins
Legends of Venari
Best RPG
Big Time
Illuvium
Aurory
SIPHER
Phantom Galaxies
Best Shooter Game
Metalcore
EV.IO
Undead Blocks
Delysium
Earth from Another Sun
Best Strategy Game
Gods Unchained
Cross the Ages
Skyweaver
Immortal Game
Cards of Ethernity
Best Card Game
Gods Unchained
Splinterlands
Axie Infinity Origins
Skyweaver
Cards of Ethernity
Best Multiplayer Game
Blankos Block Party
My Pet Hooligan
Metalcore
Big Time
EV.IO
Best Esports Game
EV.IO
Metalcore
Gods Unchained
Planet Mojo
Spider Tanks
To vote for your favorite games visit the Gam3 Awards website.
