Web3 Gam3 Awards 2022 nominees released with Big Time up for 6 awards

The inaugural Gam3 Awards hosted by Polkastarter Gaming is approaching fast. CryptoSlate is now able to reveal the official nominees for each category. For example, Illuvium from Immutable X has been shortlisted for five awards, including Game of the Year. Further, equally impressive, Big Time from Big Time Studios is up for four awards and is also included in the Game of the Year category.

Omar Ghanem, Head of Gaming at Polkastarter, remarked on the level of engagement from the judging panel.

“ A 100% voting participation despite the task at hand with over 100 game titles to go through, is further proof of how excited everyone is to see the web3 gaming sector’s development and growth.

The categories include Game of the Year, Most Anticipated Game, Best Graphics, and a host of genre-specific categories from Best RPG to Best Casual Game. CryptoSlate’s Akiba is a part of the judging panel, which will make up 90% of the vote, with the remaining 10% to be decided by the public.

The judging panel also includes top players in the traditional gaming space, including Yoshihisa Hashimoto (Square Enix) and Edward Chang (EA), along with a wealth of talent from the world of web3.

See the complete list at the end of this article for a full list of nominated games. Winners of the awards will take home a share of “monetary prizes and services valued at over $300,000.”

Urvit Goel, the Head of Global Games at Polygon Studios, commented, expressing excitement for the future of blockchain-enabled gaming.

“It is an amazing list of quality games that really showcase what is coming in the blockchain gaming space. The GAM3 Awards has shown how many quality blockchain games are being built, and the passion of those builders.”

Goel also noted, “It’s also clear that Polygon continues to be the leader when it comes to both quality, quantity, and diversity of web3 games,” as many of the nominated games are built on top of Polygon’s technology.

Full List of Nominees

Game of the Year

Illuvium

Big Time

Gods Unchained

The Harvest

Superior

Most Anticipated Game

Illuvium: Overworld

Shrapnel

Star Atlas

Ember Sword

The Treeverse

Best Graphics

Illuvium

Star Atlas

Metalcore

Big Time

My Pet Hooligan

Best Action Game

Big Time

Illuvium

Metalcore

Guild of Guardians

Superior

Best Mobile Game

Guild of Guardians

Splinterlands

Blast Royale

Thetan Arena

Skyweaver

Best Adventure Game

Big Time

Earth from Another Sun

My Pet Hooligan

The Sandbox

Aurory

Best Casual Game

Blankos Block Party

Thetan Arena

My Pet Hooligan

Axie Infinity Origins

Legends of Venari

Best RPG

Big Time

Illuvium

Aurory

SIPHER

Phantom Galaxies

Best Shooter Game

Metalcore

EV.IO

Undead Blocks

Delysium

Earth from Another Sun

Best Strategy Game

Gods Unchained

Cross the Ages

Skyweaver

Immortal Game

Cards of Ethernity

Best Card Game

Gods Unchained

Splinterlands

Axie Infinity Origins

Skyweaver

Cards of Ethernity

Best Multiplayer Game

Blankos Block Party

My Pet Hooligan

Metalcore

Big Time

EV.IO

Best Esports Game

EV.IO

Metalcore

Gods Unchained

Planet Mojo

Spider Tanks

To vote for your favorite games visit the Gam3 Awards website.