Wharekauri/Chatham Islands Iwi Forge New Relationship With Crown

Ngāti Mutunga o Wharekauri (NMoW) have today signed an

Agreement In Principle (AIP) with the Crown towards a Treaty

of Waitangi settlement, marking a fresh start in relations

between the two signatories.

After a lengthy and

difficult process which began in 2016, Lead Negotiator for

the iwi, Tom McClurg says the AIP is a positive step

forward.

“Coming to an agreement allows us to

establish a proper Treaty of Waitangi-based relationship

with the Crown that has not existed since the annexation of

Wharekauri/Chatham Islands in November 1842,” he

says.

“Our people see the agreement with the Crown

as a beginning rather than an end – a fresh start for nga

uri o Ngāti Mutunga and the wider Wharekauri community,”

says McClurg.

Mr McClurg is particularly pleased with

the inclusion of a formal acknowledgement in the AIP of the

unreasonable behaviour of the Crown during the 1842

annexation almost three years after the signing of the

Treaty of Waitangi in which the standards of the Crown’s

expected conduct towards Māori were set out.

The AIP

includes reference to a “profound failure” on the part

of the Crown to pay “respect to the mana and te tino

rangatiratanga of Ngāti Mutunga o

Wharekauri”*.

“In practice, the payment of that

overdue respect by the Crown translates to a very small

redress offer. But we also need to be pragmatic and take the

offer to unlock opportunities previously denied to us

because of that disrespect,” says McClurg.

“The

way the settlement process has been managed has caused

significant tension within our community, with one iwi

settlement being fast-tracked while ours was still in

negotiation, despite an agreement to negotiate both

concurrently. This process has been particularly upsetting

for some of our people, especially given that some whakapapa

to both iwi on Wharekauri.

“While the proposed

settlement currently doesn’t meet all our needs – it is

heartening to see a renewed focus on relationship building,

manaakitanga. It’s also heartening to recall that there is

no such thing as ‘full and final’ in a relationship. Now

that our relationship with the Crown is being re-set, we

have many generations ahead for that relationship to deliver

benefits,” says McClurg.

Ngāti Mutunga o Wharekauri

Iwi Trust CEO, Gail Amaru, says the opening of the

purpose-built Office Facility and adjoining Chatham Islands

Museum, which was commissioned by Ngāti Mutunga, is

representative of the way in which the Wharekauri community

work effectively together in such a remote

location.

“Ngāti Mutunga have an intergenerational,

forward-looking focus. Our approach throughout the

settlement process has been to honour our tūpuna and

provide for our mokopuna by building a strong foundation for

our future. Today’s signing is a transformational step

towards that future,” says Amaru.

“This AIP has

been a long time coming and it is down to the steadfast work

of many, led by Tom McClurg, whose determination in the face

of protracted negotiations is relentless,” she

says.

“We are all proud of our stance as iwi, Ngāti

Mutunga are more united today than we were even six years

ago when the process began,” Amaru

notes.

