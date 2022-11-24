Who (and What) Is the Hyde in Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’?

Editor’s note: The below contains major spoilers for Netflix’s Wednesday.





Life at Nevermore Academy is anything but dull for the outcasts, like Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), on Netflix’s Wednesday. As soon as Wednesday arrives — after nearly killing a few reckless boys at her previous school — she is thrust into the growing mystery of multiple murders in the area surrounding the school that have been ongoing for the last several weeks and have the local Sheriff stumped. Wednesday, not one to turn away from her inner curiosity and need to prove she is better than everyone else, begins to dig into this mystery, particularly after watching the mysterious monster kill someone in the woods on her first night at Nevermore.

Unfortunately, nobody believes her account of what happened or the mysterious monster that committed the heinous crime, especially as the student shows up at school the next day. Over the course of the season, Wednesday gets closer to discovering what the monster is and why it is killing a seemingly random selection of both normies and outcasts. As she does, the threat to her own life gets larger, something that becomes more nefarious as she discovers the truth. So, what is the mysterious and deadly Hyde… and who did the monster turn out to be?

What Is a Hyde?

Image via Netflix

The big-eyed, enormous monster with ridiculous speed and incredibly sharp claws is a rare one in this supernatural-filled universe. It’s a relatively uncommon monster, not one that usually falls in with the outcast crowd of sirens, werewolves, and other mythical beings. There are no clear records of any having attended Nevermore, making Wednesday’s search for information far more difficult as the murders continue to occur and the need to stop the monster becomes more urgent than ever. Despite the lack of information, Wednesday comes to learn a lot about the beast and what exactly makes it such a giant threat.

While doing her research, Wednesday uncovers a few vital facts about the Hyde and how it operates. A Hyde is a monster that is born, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the person will become a Hyde in their lifetime. It has to be unlocked or unleashed, most commonly from a traumatic event. Additionally, a Hyde is ruled by a master, someone that helps the monster come to the service and is able to control it. So, the beast roaming about and committing murders is being controlled by someone else, and it’s likely the person doesn’t even know they are the monster. This explains the recklessness and danger of the monster, but brings about more questions. Why has it targeted these people and who discovered it?

Who Is the Hyde?

Image via Netflix

In the penultimate episode of the season, after weeks of talking herself into acting on her growing romantic feelings, Wednesday kisses Tyler (Hunter Doohan) one night at the local coffee shop. Instantly, she has a vision where she sees the Hyde killing Dr. Valerie Kinbott (Riki Lindhome), who she had suspected of being the villain. As the Hyde finishes the kill, it turns into Tyler, and suddenly all of the pieces fall into place for Wednesday. A few days later, Wednesday confronts Tyler about what she saw, using Bianca (Joy Sunday) to lure Tyler into a shed on campus where Wednesday ties him up.

However, when Tyler adamantly refuses the accusation, Wednesday prepares to torture him to get the truth. This causes Bianca and the other students backing Wednesday to chicken out, going to Principal Weems (Gwendoline Christie) and revealing everything. Weems calls Tyler’s father, Sheriff Galpin (Jamie McShane), who tracks Wednesday down and takes her into custody before she can hurt Tyler. No charges are pressed against Wednesday, but Tyler asks to speak with Wednesday alone before Weems can take her back to Nevermore to pack her things before taking the train back home the following day (as she was expelled due to breaking the rules one too many times). In this conversation, Tyler reveals the truth to Wednesday — he is the Hyde, fully aware of what he has done. He came to crave the kill, the fear of his victims before he took their life. His pursuit of Wednesday had been ordered by his master: Marilyn Thornhill a.k.a. the real Laurel Gates (Christina Ricci). Though Tyler doesn’t reveal who his master is, he just threatens Wednesday and rubs it in that he’s still free.

Image via Netflix

Wednesday eventually figures out who his master is with some help from now-awake Eugene (Moosa Mostafa), confronting Laurel with Principal Weems, who is using her shapeshifting abilities to pretend to be Tyler. Laurel reveals she figured out Tyler was a Hyde because his mother was. His deceased mother had been a student at Nevermore at the same time as Wednesday’s parents, hidden in the background of an old photo where Morticia was the star. Tyler’s father had known this, but had tried to keep it under wraps after they had fallen in love. Laurel, terrible and dedicated to her plan to resurrect her ancestor Joseph Crackstone to rid the world of outcasts, sought Tyler out and unlocked the Hyde within him by preying on the trauma of losing his mother to do her bidding.

At the end of the finale, Tyler is in custody and tied up after his fight with newly “wolfed out” Enid (Emma Myers) where he was shot by his father. However, he transforms in the back of the van, clearly giving the impression that he will once again be a threat if Netflix renews Wednesday for another season. Plus, it’s unclear what happened to Laurel after Wednesday kicked her in the face, so it’s quite possible this duo will continue to be a thorn in Nevermore’s side and a threat to the outcasts. Whatever the case, Tyler isn’t like the usual Hyde. His awareness of his actions and thirst for blood makes him even more dangerous, as he could potentially break free of his master and start killing simply because he enjoys it. For now, it seems he is irredeemable, which is rather disappointing for his father who has lost his wife and must watch his son go down this terribly dark path.

Every episode of Wednesday is now streaming on Netflix.