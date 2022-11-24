Winter Fuel Payment pays up to £600 this year

Energy bills are soaring, and many will be worried about whether they will be able to afford their usage. In an effort to help, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) offers a Winter Fuel Payment.
This year, eligible people should get a Pensioner Cost of Living payment between £150 and £300 in addition to any other cost of living payments they may receive, and this is paid via the Winter Fuel Payment.
People should get a Winter Fuel Payment if they were born before September 26, 1956.
This should be straightforward for those living in the UK, but for people who live abroad, there are specific rules as it relates to the Winter Fuel Payment.
People living overseas will only be eligible if:
- They moved to an eligible country before January 1, 2021
- They were born before September 26, 1956
- They have a “genuine and sufficient link to the UK”.
READ MORE: Pensioners protest ‘cruel’ frozen state pension policy
Claims for a Winter Fuel Payment can be submitted by phone or by post, with further details on the Government website.
The deadline to make a claim for this year is March 31, 2023.
Before claiming, whether someone is in the UK or abroad, a person will need to know:
- Their National Insurance number
- Bank or building society details
- BIC and IBAN numbers (if applicable)
- Date a person was married or entered into a civil partnership (if appropriate).
Individuals will also need to say whether during the qualifying week of September 19 to 25, they were:
- In hospital receiving free in-patient treatment
- In a residential care home or Ilford Park Resettlement Home
- In prison.
Britons should have already received a letter telling them how much they will get, if eligible.
Any money people get is tax-free, so they will not have to worry about receiving the payment.
In addition, the Winter Fuel Payment should not affect other benefits.
Most payments are made automatically in November or December.
Those who have not been paid by January 13, 2023, should check their account and then call the Winter Fuel Payment Centre.
Source link