Wordle 524 on November 25: Spoiler-free clues to help find answer

Wordle fans are getting stuck into another puzzle for November 25. The new Wordle is live for 24-hours only, which means you don’t have long to crack the code and keep your winning streak alive. If you’re struggling with Wordle 524 for November 25, you’ve come to the right place, because Express Online has put together a selection of spoiler-free hints and clues, which can be found at the bottom of the page. We’ve got a feeling that Wordle 524 is going to end a streak or two, so good luck.

The word game that spawned a thousand clones, Wordle tasks players with figuring out a five letter word in six attempts. It may sound simple, but solving those daily puzzles can be a lot harder than you think.

If you want to solve those Wordle puzzles, then you’ll need to pay close attention to the colour of the tiles after each guess.

If the letter tile turns grey, the letter does not appear in the word you are guessing. If the tile turns yellow, the letter you guessed is in the word, just not in the correct position. If the tile turns green, the letter is in the word and in the right place.

The app keeps track of your statistics, showing the number of correct answers you’ve managed, as well as your winning streak.

If you fail to solve the puzzle, then you’ll have to wait until the next day for a new Wordle to be released. You’ll also lose your precious winning streak.

Read on for some general Wordle tips, followed by three specific clues for Wordle 524 on November 25…