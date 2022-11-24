World Cup fan ‘banned’ from centre over rainbow flag

An Australian football fan was reportedly turned away from a ticketing centre for World Cup attendees after security staff found a rainbow flag while inspecting his bag on entry. A series of reports have emerged since the sporting event started in Qatar of people having pride symbols being confiscated.

The attendee, who wished to remain anonymous, told Australian news outlet Wide World of Sports that he had attempted to enter a ticketing area housed in the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre.

Security inspected the contents of his bag – which included a rainbow version of the Australian flag – and was turned away.

The fan was reportedly told the denial of entry was due to the flag, which is a symbol of LGBT pride.

He said: “They told me I couldn’t come in after looking through my bag – I haven’t tried it at a game or anything after that experience.

