WoW Dragonflight release update delays Mythics to help players

The WoW Dragonflight release update will delay the arrival of Mythic plus, as well as some weekly quests, so that avid fans of the MMORPG can level to 70 without feeling rushed.

With the WoW Dragonflight release date set for November 28, eagle-eyed fans (or anyone with a calendar) may have spotted that it falls just in time for the game’s rolling weekly resets.

In turn, to save people having to speedrun to level 70, the game’s new level cap, Blizzard has decided to postpone activating the weekly quests and Mythic dungeons until November 29.

An official forum post from WoW community manager Kaivax reads “with the timing of the unlock of the Dragon Isles (Monday, November 28 at 3pm PST / 5pm CST / 6pm EST /11pm BST /12am CEST in this region), players will find themselves levelling up with less than a day to go before the weekly reset.

“We’ve configured Dragonflight to prevent most weekly rewards from appearing prior to that first weekly reset,” they continue, concluding “we want players to level at their own pace without feeling like they’re missing out on a week of rewards if they fail to reach level 70 within a few hours after the expansion launch.”

The following instances will become available in the wake of the November 29 maintenance:

Mythic Dungeons

Dragonbane Keep Strongbox from Siege on Dragonbane Keep (Epic quality)

Grand Hunt Spoils (Uncommon, Rare, and Epic quality)

The weekly quest “Community Feast”

The “Aiding the Accord” weekly quests

The “Show Your Mettle” weekly quest

Weekly Valdrakken professions quests of any kind

Additionally, all of the Fated Shadowlands content will no longer be available. Sylvanas and The Jailer’s mount drop rate in their respective raids has been decreased by 100%, with only one set to drop instead of two. Finally, the Great Vault is closed for business – yes, that’s it, folks, WoW Shadowlands is well and truly over.

The other thing that’s worth noting is that the highly anticipated Vault of the Incarnates raid will be rolled out in four different phases:

Week of December 12: Normal, Heroic, and Mythic Vault of the Incarnates will open with the weekly maintenance for each region

Week of December 19: Vault of the Incarnates Raid Finder Wing 1 opens

Week of January 2: Vault of the Incarnates Raid Finder Wing 2 opens

Week of January 16: Vault of the Incarnates Raid Finder Wing 3 opens

You can read through the full update notes here.

