Yellowstone season 5 episode 4 release date

The Yellowstone universe may be expanding but fans are still loving the original Western drama. Led by actor Kevin Costner as John Dutton, Yellowstone continues to delve into how the family fights to keep their ranch, thrive in modern times and protect their loved ones from harm. Here’s everything there is to know about watching the latest from the Dutton family.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from Yellowstone.

When does Yellowstone season 5 episode 4 air?

Yellowstone season five made its big debut on Sunday, November 13, on Paramount Network in the USA after its predecessor ended earlier this year.

To kick off this new series, episodes one and two aired on the same night, back-to-back.

Episode three followed last week on Sunday, November 20, and this pattern will continue.

So fans can expect Yellowstone season five, episode four, to air on Sunday, November 27, on Paramount Network.

