Yellowstone season 5 episode 4 release date

The Yellowstone universe may be expanding but fans are still loving the original Western drama. Led by actor Kevin Costner as John Dutton, Yellowstone continues to delve into how the family fights to keep their ranch, thrive in modern times and protect their loved ones from harm. Here’s everything there is to know about watching the latest from the Dutton family.
WARNING: This article contains spoilers from Yellowstone.
When does Yellowstone season 5 episode 4 air?
Yellowstone season five made its big debut on Sunday, November 13, on Paramount Network in the USA after its predecessor ended earlier this year.
To kick off this new series, episodes one and two aired on the same night, back-to-back.
Episode three followed last week on Sunday, November 20, and this pattern will continue.
So fans can expect Yellowstone season five, episode four, to air on Sunday, November 27, on Paramount Network.
Yellowstone season five, episode four: Horses in Heaven – November 27 in the USA /November 28 in the UK
Yellowstone season five, episode five: Watch’em Ride Away – December 4 in the USA /December 5 in the UK
Yellowstone season five, episode six: Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow and Fog – December 11 in the USA /December 12 in the UK
Yellowstone season five, episode seven: To be confirmed – Dec 18 in the USA /Dec 19 in the UK
Yellowstone season five, episode eight: ‘To be confirmed – Dec 25 in the USA/Dec 26 in the UK
