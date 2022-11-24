You season 4 release date confirmed for early 2023 by Netflix

You season four is going to premiere on Thursday, February 9, 2023, on Netflix.

But for the first time in the show’s history, You will be split into two parts with the second lot of instalments coming out a month later on Thursday, March 9.

It hasn’t yet been confirmed how many episodes are going to be in series four but since the past three outings have had 10 each, this could be the case yet again.

Developer and producer Sera Gamble stated on social media that the two-part series is to give fans the “time to process [what happens]”, as well as “maybe place a few friendly bets about where it’s all going”.