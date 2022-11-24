Youthful Cliff Richard, 82, all smiles as he exits BBC studios

Cliff Richard, 82, was all smiles as he was pictured leaving BBC’s Wogan House after an interview with BBC Radio 2’s Ken Bruce on Thursday.

The singer looked very stylish in a brown leather jacket, paired with a striped satin brown shirt.

The Young One’s hitmaker paired this with a pair of casual blue jeans, trainers and a leather belt.

Cliff was on the BBC radio show to give listeners an exclusive first play of his new Christmas single Heart of Christmas.

Ken asked the singer if he had any plans to retire, with Cliff replying: “Stop is a good word. I might stop one day. I don’t want to retire.”