Youthful Cliff Richard, 82, all smiles as he exits BBC studios

Cliff Richard, 82, was all smiles as he was pictured leaving BBC’s Wogan House after an interview with BBC Radio 2’s Ken Bruce on Thursday.
The singer looked very stylish in a brown leather jacket, paired with a striped satin brown shirt.
The Young One’s hitmaker paired this with a pair of casual blue jeans, trainers and a leather belt.
Cliff was on the BBC radio show to give listeners an exclusive first play of his new Christmas single Heart of Christmas.
Ken asked the singer if he had any plans to retire, with Cliff replying: “Stop is a good word. I might stop one day. I don’t want to retire.”
Cliff Richard admits to being in a “world of my own” when recording music
Cliff Richard said about his new album and love for music: “I have always loved being in recording studios ever since Studio 2, Abbey Road, in 1958. I recorded this album in Criteria Studios in Miami, Florida – 4,427 miles away from Abbey Road – and once again I felt that I was in a world of my own! I had the help of two producers, Sam Hollander and Chris Walden. They guided me through the ‘well known’ Christmas songs and freed me to sing them my way. They had differing approaches to the songs that I asked them to produce for me, and they gave this album the dynamics that I had hoped for. This album is not just mine, it belongs to all of us involved in creating it, and I hope that we add a little something special to your Christmas season.”
