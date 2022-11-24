Yuletide Trail in Waupaca – Waupaca County Post

Christmas event slated for Dec. 3

The fourth annual Yuletide Trail will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, in downtown Waupaca.

The Waupaca Area Arts and Culture Network created the Christmas event to bring a unique holiday celebration to Waupaca.

The main activities of the Yuletide Trail will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with many shops and restaurants being open earlier and later.

The day features a Cookie Walk with stops at participating downtown shops to collect homemade cookies.

Inside the tins participants will find a coupon book and a map to all the cookie stops.

Participants can purchase a limited-edition collectable cookie tin in advance at the Holly History and Genealogy Center, Waupaca Area Chamber of Commerce, Northern Home or Community First Credit Union.

On the day of the event tins will be available on the City Square, if not sold out.

Tins are $20. Sale of the cookie tins benefit the Waupaca Historical Society and are sponsored by Community First Credit Union.

The celebration starts at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, with a special showing of the movie “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” at the Waupaca Area Pubic Library. The free movie will be interactive, popcorn will be available and the whole family is welcome to attend.

Saturday festivities

In library conferences rooms: Paint a holiday rock with members of Waupaca Rocks form 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Holiday Story Time at 10 a.m., and at 11 a.m. join folk singer David Drake for a holiday sing-along with the kids.

Inside the City Hall/Library Lobby shop the Winter Farm Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Outside City Hall/Library Lawn: Enjoy aa warm campfire, make a s’mores with the library’s teen volunteer agents; enjoy a warm cup of cider; do a craft with the Arts Hub; buy a Yuletide cookie tin (if not sold out). At noon enjoy the carols of the Waupaca High School Madrigal Singers and at 1 p.m. the Waupaca Community Theatre Carolers.

Danes Hall will host a children’s Christmas party including a visit from Santa Clause. They will collect Toys for Tots donations too.

Shops and restaurants will be open to welcome holiday shoppers with many offering specials throughout the day.

Visitors can stroll the downtown and judge the decorated Christmas windows. To help determine whose window is the best decorated, drop money into the canister inside the shop.

All the money raised will be donated to the Waupaca Area Food Pantry. Voting continues through Wednesday, Dec. 14, with the winner announced Monday, Dec. 19.

The city bandstand will be adorned with a 10-foot Christmas tree and garland.

More details are available at the fourth annual Yuletide Trail FaceBook event, https://fb.me/e/1L2neUb7N

The Waupaca Arts and Culture Network is a collaboration of the Waupaca Historical Society, Waupaca Area Chamber of Commerce, Waupaca King and In Between Retailers, Waupaca Community Arts Board, Winchester Academy, Waupaca Public Library, Danes Hall, Waupaca Rotary Club, and city of Waupaca.