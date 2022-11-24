Yunex Traffic has announced that every one of its 48 RSU2X models deployed in the City of Tampa remained fully functional and able to generate real-time travel data during and after Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian was a large and destructive Category 4 Atlantic hurricane that hit western Cuba and the southeast of the USA in September 2022.

Using this data, the Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority (THEA) can now develop better evacuation plans that will increase safety for road users and residents during future events of this nature.

